Under 'Operation Gajamukti,' the Kerala Forest Department successfully drove another wild elephant from Aralam Farm into the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary. This is part of an ongoing mission to mitigate human-wildlife conflict in the region.

Details of the Latest Elephant Drive

The operation commenced at approximately 9:00 am on Thursday with the mission team tracking the elephant in the Chomani Odachal area of Aralam Farm Block 13. The team successfully guided the animal through the Anappara fencing and safely transported it back into the forest.

Led by the Aralam Wildlife Warden and the Kottiyoor Range Officer, the mission involved a 25-member task force. The team comprised forest department officials and watchers from the Keezhpally, Manathana, Tholambra, and Aralam sections, as well as the Iritty and Narikadavu stations.

Authorities confirmed that operations to drive out the remaining wild elephants from the area will continue in the coming days.

Previous Successes and Mission Overview

Earlier, the Kerala Forest Department successfully caught two wild elephants and sent them back into the Aralam Farm forest under Operation Gajamukti on Wednesday.

According to the state forest department, the elephant drive commenced on the morning of March 4 from Block 7 of Aralam Farm, bordering the Wayanad forest region. Forest officials undertook coordinated measures to drive the animals away from human settlements and lead them back into the forest.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of the Wildlife Warden of Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary along with the Kottiyoor Range Officer.

Authorities said the mission was part of continued efforts to prevent further incidents and safeguard both residents and wildlife.

Nearly 30 personnel participated in the operation, including officers from various wings of the forest department, forest watchers, and security staff of Aralam Farm.

Four Forest Department vehicles were deployed to support the drive. (ANI)