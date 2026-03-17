YSRCP leaders, led by Ambati Rambabu, protested in Guntur demanding the resignation of TTD Chairman B R Naidu to protect Tirumala's sanctity. They condemned the arrest of protestors and demanded the withdrawal of SC/ST cases filed against them.

YSR Congress Party leaders staged a protest in Guntur on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman B R Naidu. Former Minister Ambati Rambabu demanded that B R Naidu step down from his position to protect the sanctity of Tirumala

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On this occasion, leaders paid floral tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the Ambedkar statue located at the Lodge Centre in Guntur city. The program was attended by former minister Ambati Rambabu, YSRCP coordinator Shaik Noori Fatima, Vanama Bala Vajra Babu, Ambati Murali, and several party leaders, activists, and supporters.

YSRCP Demands Resignation, Slams Use of SC/ST Act

Later, the leaders staged a protest near the BR Ambedkar statue. Speaking to the media, Ambati Rambabu strongly demanded the immediate resignation of BR Naidu. He criticised the filing of SC/ST cases and arrests against those who protested, calling it an unjust and condemnable action. He demanded that all SC/ST cases registered against the protesters be withdrawn immediately.

YSRCP leaders alleged that there are unusual situations prevailing in the state, where cases are being filed against innocent people, and they are being sent to jail. They further accused that leaders of the Telugu Desam Party, despite committing serious offences, are not being jailed and are instead granted bail.

Ambati Rambabu reiterated that B.R. Naidu must resign immediately. Otherwise, he demanded that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu ensure his resignation.

Jagan Accuses CM Naidu of Politicisation

Earlier on Wednesday, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Chief Minister and YSRCP Chief, on Wednesday accused Chandrababu Naidu of politicising the Tirupati issue, claiming that all fingers point towards Naidu.

Addressing a press conference in Amaravathi, Reddy stated that the budget session was used to spread lies and false propaganda against political adversaries, while genuine questions from the opposition went unanswered. "Chandrababu has been politicising the Tirupati issue, even though all the accusing fingers are pointing towards him. The budget session was used to spread lies, false propaganda, and to level baseless allegations against political adversaries, while genuine questions raised by the opposition on matters of public interest remained unanswered", he said.

Controversy Over 'Tainted Ghee' and Viral Videos

Chief Minister Naidu has alleged that during the previous YSRCP tenure (2019-2024), "tainted ghee" was used in the preparation of Tirupati laddu prasadam, leading to a loss of approximately ₹234 crore in TTD funds.

The opposition has also targeted TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu following the emergence of viral video clips (which he has dismissed as "deepfakes"), demanding his resignation and accusing the government of compromising the sanctity of the temple trust by appointing individuals with questionable backgrounds. (ANI)