Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributed bicycles to Class 9 girl students under the 'Vidya Vahini Yojana'. The scheme aims to ease school travel, encourage girls' education, reduce dropouts, and provide them with greater independence.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday distributed bicycles to Class 9 girl students under the 'Vidya Vahini Yojana' at the Delhi Assembly premises, in an initiative aimed at making school travel easier and encouraging girls to continue their education.

Around 200 girl students from Zone 7 of North Delhi received bicycles during the programme. The scheme seeks to address transportation-related difficulties faced by students, particularly those who have to travel longer distances to reach their schools.

Aims of Vidya Vahini Yojana

The Vidya Vahini Yojana is aimed at improving access to education for girl students by providing them with bicycles for their daily commute to school. The initiative focuses on reducing transportation-related difficulties, particularly for students who live at a distance from their schools.

By making travel more convenient and affordable, the scheme seeks to encourage regular attendance, reduce the chances of girls dropping out and give them greater independence in travelling to and from school. The initiative is also intended to help students save time on their daily commute and ensure that lack of convenient transport does not become a barrier to their education.

Empowering Girls Through Education

Students who received the bicycles said the move would make travelling to school more convenient and give them greater confidence in continuing their studies. Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said bicycles should not be seen merely as a mode of transport but as a means of supporting girls' education and independence.

She said the government is providing bicycles to around 1.40 lakh Class 9 girl students across Delhi under the scheme this year. Earlier on July 31, the Delhi CM had distributed over 3000 bicycles to Class 9 girl students at East Vinod Nagar Sports Complex.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood also highlighted the importance of the scheme, saying it would help girl students become more self-reliant. He said transportation difficulties can often create an additional barrier for students and that the government is working to ensure that no girl is left behind in education because of such challenges.

The distribution programme is part of the Delhi government's efforts to support school-going girls through measures aimed at improving accessibility and encouraging them to remain in education. For the students receiving the bicycles, the initiative is expected to bring a practical change to their daily routine, making their journey to school easier while giving them greater independence in commuting. (ANI)