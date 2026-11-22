Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief after a tragic accident in Rajasthan claimed the lives of nine pilgrims from Dhule. The group was returning from Khatu Shyamji Temple; injured victims are currently receiving medical care.

Fadnavis Mourns Death of 9 Dhule Pilgrims in Rajasthan Road Accident

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday expressed grief over the death of nine people from Dhule district in a road accident in Rajasthan, involving a vehicle carrying devotees returning from darshan at the Shri Khatu Shyamji Temple. In a post on X, Fadnavis paid tribute to those who lost their lives and extended his condolences to their bereaved families.

राजस्थान येथे श्री खाटू श्यामजी देवस्थानावरून दर्शन घेऊन परतणाऱ्या धुळे जिल्ह्यातील भाविकांच्या वाहनाला भीषण अपघात झाला. या दुर्घटनेत 9 जणांचा मृत्यू झाल्याचे वृत्त दुःखद आहे. दुर्घटनेतील मृतांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. मृतांच्या कुटुंबीयांच्या दुःखात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत. या अपघातातील जखमींवर रुग्णालयांमध्ये उपचार सुरू आहेत. जखमींना आवश्यक त्या सर्व वैद्यकीय सुविधा उपलब्ध करून दिल्या जात आहेत. त्यांची प्रकृती लवकर सुधारावी आणि ते सुखरूप बरे व्हावेत, यासाठी ईश्वरचरणी प्रार्थना करतो. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 22, 2026

"It is saddening to learn that nine people from Dhule district lost their lives in a horrific accident involving a vehicle carrying devotees returning from darshan at the Shri Khatu Shyamji Temple in Rajasthan. I offer my heartfelt tribute to those who lost their lives in the accident. We share the grief of their families," he said.

Fadnavis further said that the injured were undergoing treatment at hospitals and all necessary medical facilities were being made available to them. "I pray to God that they recover soon and return to good health," he added.

Earlier, nine members of a family from Amrale village in Maharashtra's Dhule district were killed while four others were left seriously injured after their Cruiser vehicle rammed into a stationary truck on the Kota-Udaipur National Highway in Rajasthan. Narendra Pawar, a relative of the deceased, informed that his family members were returning from Khatu Shyamji when the accident occured near Shambhupura.

"An accident occurred near Kota. My family had gone to visit Khatu Shyamji, and the accident took place while they were returning. Nine members of my family have died, and four others are in serious condition and have been admitted to a hospital in Kota," Pawar said. He further said the government had made arrangements to transport the bodies to their village and that they were expected to arrive late tonight. "The government has made arrangements to transport the bodies; they are expected to arrive late tonight, after which the last rites will be performed. The accident has claimed nine lives, while four injured family members are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kota," he said. (ANI)