Congress leader Rajendra Pal Gautam slammed the BJP for spreading hatred and casteism. Meanwhile, AIMIM spokesperson Shadab Chauhan criticized SP leaders and outlined his party's future political ambitions in Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi.

Rajendra Pal Gautam Accuses BJP of Spreading Hatred Across the Nation

Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading hatred and dividing people, alleging that the party promotes casteism and acts in an inhumane manner. Speaking to ANI in Delhi, Gautam said no religion teaches hatred and that all faiths preach love and harmony.

He accused the BJP of working to divide people, while asserting that the Congress believes in bringing them together. "People in the BJP are unrighteous; they are casteist, act inhumanely, and spread hatred. Regardless of the religion, no faith teaches the spreading of hatred; rather, they teach love—yet the BJP does nothing but spread hatred. They are people who divide and tear things apart; we, on the other hand, are the ones who bring people together," he said.

Responding to a statement by AIMIM spokesperson and advocate Shadab Chauhan, Gautam said everyone has the right to dream, but questioned what the latter could achieve independently in Uttar Pradesh. "There is no harm in dreaming. People dream—is this some kind of child's play? What does it take to hoist a flag in Lucknow? They have already wiped out major political parties; what could you possibly achieve on your own?" he said.

Gautam's remarks came amid the political exchanges over the statements made by leaders from different parties. Meanwhile, Gautam on Saturday claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had no public support or organisational presence in UP. Speaking about the ongoing discussions between the Congress and Samajami Party (SP) over seat-sharing, Gautam said the negotiations had not stalled and that both parties had constituted committees to work out an amicable arrangement.

Meanwhile, AIMIM spokesperson and advocate Shadab Chauhan on Sunday said the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' would first capture Lucknow and then hoist the green flag atop the Red Fort in Delhi, while criticising political parties in Uttar Pradesh. Chauhan said the Morcha would challenge the existing political establishment and alleged that the arrogance of its opponents would soon be shattered.

Aiming at SP leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav, Chauhan questioned their response to incidents involving the destruction of mosques, alleged fake encounters, misuse of bulldozers and mob lynchings. "Everyone knows who is truly aligned with whom—who is eating 'Gujarati dhokla' and who is acting as the BJP's 'B-team'... Where were Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav when these atrocities were unfolding...They were nowhere to be seen."