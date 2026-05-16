CJI Surya Kant clarified his 'parasites' remark, stating he was misquoted by the media. He said his comments were aimed at people with 'fake and bogus degrees' in various professions, not the unemployed youth of India, whom he praised.

CJI Clarifies 'Parasites' Remark Was for Fake Degree Holders

The Chief Justice of India (CJI), Surya Kant, on Saturday said he was pained to read how a section of the media misquoted his oral observations made "during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday" and said his comments were directed at individuals entering professions with "fake and bogus degrees," not unemployed youth. He said similar elements had also entered media, social media and other professions, describing such individuals as "parasites" harming institutions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday. What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar (legal profession) with the aid of fake and bogus degrees. Similar persons have sneaked into the media, social media, and other noble professions as well, and hence, they are like parasites," he said. "It is totally baseless to suggest that I criticised the youth of our nation. Not only am I proud of our present and future human resource, but every youth of India inspires me. It is not an exaggeration to say that Indian youth have great regard and respect for me, and I, too see them as the pillars of a developed India," he further said.

Original Remarks During Hearing on Fake Law Degrees

A day earlier, while hearing a case, the CJI expressed concern over the growing number of lawyers allegedly holding fake law degrees, and observed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should ideally investigate the issue. He said, "thousands of fraudulent people wearing black robes with serious doubts about their degrees".

The CJI remarked that he was waiting for an appropriate case to order a CBI investigation into the law degrees of many Delhi advocates, who are posting many things on social media, and the CBI needs to do something. "I have serious doubts about the genuineness of their law degrees... the things they are posting in Facebook, YouTube etc, do they think we are not watching?" he said.

The observations of the apex court had come during the hearing of a plea saying the Delhi High Court has failed in implementing the Supreme Court's guidelines on the designation of senior advocates. The CJI also remarked that there were enough "parasites" in society who are attacking the judiciary, and said that lawyers should not join hands with them.

The apex court hearing the case refused to entertain the petition and also objected to the language used by the petitioner's advocate, Sanjay Dubey, on social media. "Let people understand the kind of language you are using on Facebook. I will show you what discipline in the profession means," the CJI said. (ANI)