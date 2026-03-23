YSRCP's Ushasri Charan slammed CM Chandrababu Naidu for supporting TTD Chairman BR Naidu, alleging it tarnishes Tirumala's sanctity. Charan cited sacrilege incidents and past harassment claims, demanding BR Naidu's resignation.

Former Minister and YSRCP Sri Sathya Sai District President Ushasri Charan slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu while alleging "unwavering support" for TTD Chairman BR Naidu amid serious misconceptions and tarnishing the sanctity of Tirumala, an official release from YSRCP said. According to the release, Charan stated that during CM Chandrababu Naidu's recent Tirumala visit, BR Naidu accompanied him throughout, from welcoming ceremonies to Annadanam events, clearly demonstrating that claims of distancing or anger toward Naidu were false propaganda spread by yellow media.

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Allegations of Sacrilege and Incompetence

Ushasri Charan highlighted a series of sacrileges under BR Naidu's tenure as TTD Chairman, including unprecedented incidents like liquor bottles and biryani consumption in Tirumala, reel-making, security lapses allowing a psycho to climb the temple gopuram, devotees entering with footwear, and a tragic stampede in Tirupati resulting in deaths, the first such incident in TTD history. BR Naidu showed no accountability in these matters. Recently, he made outrageous remarks on the sacred Bhagavad Gita without any reprimand from Chandrababu or Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, who claim to protect Hindu dharma yet lack sincerity, allowing such desecration to continue.

Harassment Allegations Ignored

Charan further alleged that a woman had written detailed letters before the 2024 elections to then-opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Nara Lokesh, alleging sexual harassment and life-ruining actions by BR Naidu. Ignoring these, the government appointed him as TTD Chairman, which was "a gross injustice to the sacred position."

Demand for Resignation

Ushasri Charan demanded that, if CM Chandrababu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan truly care about Tirumala's purity and devotees' sentiments, they must immediately secure BR Naidu's resignation from the TTD Chairman post to restore the temple's sanctity and address the widespread outrage among devotees across the state and globally. (ANI)