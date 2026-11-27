The YSRCP offers conditional support for the Delimitation Bill, stressing that it must ensure equitable parliamentary representation for southern states and not disadvantage those that have successfully controlled population growth.

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is inclined to support the proposed Delimitation Bill, provided the legislation ensures regional balance and protects the interests and political representation of states, particularly those in southern India, party sources said. According to top YSRCP sources, the party is broadly in favour of the proposed legislation but wants adequate clarity on its provisions to ensure that the delimitation exercise does not create regional disparities or disadvantage states that have made significant progress in population control. YSRCP MP Guru Murthy told ANI that the party supports the Bill but is currently awaiting the draft legislation, which is expected to be received on Friday evening. He said the party would examine the draft and its key provisions before sharing its detailed reaction.

The party’s primary concern is understood to be the equitable distribution of parliamentary representation among states. It believes that states which have successfully implemented population stabilisation measures should not be disadvantaged in the process of redrawing constituencies. The delimitation exercise involves redrawing the boundaries of parliamentary and Assembly constituencies and determining the allocation of seats based on constitutional provisions and population-related considerations. Any significant changes in the allocation of Lok Sabha seats could have implications for the political representation of individual states and regions. The issue is particularly sensitive for southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. These states have long raised concerns that a purely population-based approach could reduce their relative share of representation compared with states that have experienced higher population growth.

The Constitution’s existing framework has retained the allocation of Lok Sabha seats among states based on the 1971 Census, with the freeze extended until the publication of the first Census after 2026. The proposed changes have consequently triggered a wider debate on how to balance population-based representation with fairness to states that have pursued population stabilisation. The proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha’s maximum strength to 850 members has also brought the question of regional representation into sharper focus. However, the actual distribution of seats and the safeguards, if any, will depend on the final legislative provisions and the delimitation framework.

For YSRCP, the question is not merely an increase in the overall number of parliamentary seats but whether every state will receive fair and equitable representation in the reorganisation process. The party is expected to assess whether the proposed mechanism adequately addresses these concerns before taking a final position. The political significance of the proposed legislation has increased ahead of the upcoming Parliament sitting scheduled to begin on November 30 and continue until December 3. The government’s efforts to secure support from parties outside the ruling alliance have also brought regional parties into focus. YSRCP, which has four members in the Lok Sabha and four in the Rajya Sabha, could play a role in the parliamentary discussions. Its position is therefore significant, particularly as the government seeks broader political support for the proposed changes. The party is expected to take a clearer stand after receiving and examining the draft Bill. For now, its position remains one of conditional support, with regional balance, fair representation and protection of the interests of southern states emerging as its key considerations.