The house of former Andhra Pradesh Minister and YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh was vandalised and set ablaze in Vijayawada. The attack, described as organised, follows a similar incident against ex-minister Ambati Rambabu, escalating political tensions.

YSRCP Leader's House Attacked

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and YSR Congress Party leader Jogi Ramesh's house was vandalised and set on fire in Ibrahimpatnam, Vijayawada, as political tensions rise in the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to sources, a large mob ransacked the premises, damaged household articles, and torched parts of the house, triggering panic in the locality on Sunday. Residents said the attackers acted in an organised manner, leaving behind destruction and fear. YSRCP leaders alleged that Jogi Ramesh, a well-known BC leader, was deliberately targeted, pointing to a pattern of political intimidation.

YSRCP Condemns Pattern of Attacks

"Back-to-back attacks on former ministers within two days point to a complete breakdown of law and order and reflect a pattern of political intimidation," YSRCP leaders said. This comes a day after the former minister Ambati Rambabu's house and office were allegedly attacked by a group of TDP workers. Ambati Rambabu has been remanded to 14 days' judicial custody over the alleged remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

YSRCP Blames CM Naidu

YSRCP leaders have condemned the attack on Ambati Rambabu, accusing CM Chandrababu Naidu of the "violence and lawlessness" in the state. YSRCP Spokesperson Konda Rajeev Gandhi said, "We strongly condemn the murder attempt on YSRCP senior leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu. CM Chandrababu Naidu, is directly responsible for this violence and lawlessness in the state. I want to ask him, whether murder attempts and violence are the only answers you want to give to whoever dares to question your conspiracy and failures of your government?"

"Instead of accepting his conspiracy and instead of apologising to the crores of Hindu devotees, he has chosen intimidation. TDP workers and armed attackers attacked Ambati Rambabu's residence," he added.

'Brutal Murder Attempt'

YSRCP National Spokesperson Karthik Yellapragada called the attack on Ambati Rambabu a "brutal murder attempt" and alleged that the violence had happened with the "full consent" of the ruling TDP leadership. "We strongly condemn the brutal murder attempt on our senior YSRCP leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu. We saw shocking visuals where Ambati is being arrested even as his house is being vandalised and burned live. This is happening in front of the public and under the nose of the state government. This is not a random act of violence. It has happened with the full consent and direction of the leadership," he said.

CM Naidu Hits Back at YSRCP

CM Chandrababu Naidu, on the other hand, slammed YSRCP, accusing them of "resorting" to abuse out of desperation." "The criminalisation of politics has been the core culture of the YSRCP, and lawlessness was a hallmark of its tenure. We established the rule of law in 2024. Our culture is empowerment and service to the people. Even in opposition, they are resorting to abuse out of desperation, as they are being exposed with each passing day. They are unhappy and frustrated to see everything they once destroyed being rebuilt. However, the law is supreme, and we must uphold the law and order we have established. We will not allow anyone to violate the rule of law," (ANI)