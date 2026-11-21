YSRCP leader Yanamala Nagarjuna Yadav has demanded a CBI probe into a Rs 7 crore Endowments jobs scam, alleging government complicity and the shielding of key associates involved in the illegal recruitment operation.

YSRCP Demands CBI Probe into Endowments Jobs Scam

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): YSRCP spokesperson Yanamala Nagarjuna Yadav on Saturday demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged Rs 7 crore Endowments jobs scam, accusing the coalition government of "shielding" Pawan Kalyan's associates Kota Rukmini and KK Srinivas while making Dharani Krishna a scapegoat, a release said.

Addressing the media at the party's central office in Tadepalli, Yadav questioned, "how an employee earning Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 could single-handedly forge government emblems and digital signatures, prepare appointment letters dating back to 2025 and service books containing fingerprints, and enter Kella Apparao's name as an EO Grade III officer on the AP Temples website." He challenged the CID's denial of Jana Sena links following Peddiraju's arrest and questioned the Endowments Commissioner's claim that no complaints had reached the department.

Referring to the Vijayawada government hospital MLC, Yadav alleged that Dharani was "detained for three days from November 13 and beaten with belts". He questioned Penamaluru police's refusal to accept her complaint and demanded scrutiny of her statements regarding alleged "threats to her life and access to Pawan Kalyan's cashbox keys." Yadav demanded that all 36 victims be identified and the money trail disclosed. He also sought a forensic audit of Kyren's Mangalagiri and London bank accounts to establish the total collections and identify the beneficiaries, saying an independent inquiry was necessary to uncover the operation, as per the release.

Rejecting Rukmini's Rs 10 crore defamation notice, Yadav contrasted the amount with her company's initial capital of Rs 1 lakh. He challenged her to seek CBI or ED scrutiny by writing to the Centre and State governments, the release stated. Despite facing 18 cases and imprisonment, Yadav said the YSRCP would continue "fighting for unemployed youth" and would not be "deterred by intimidation and online threats". (ANI)