At least 18 people died and 1,000 were hospitalised in Manipur following the consumption of methanol-contaminated local liquor. Congress has demanded an independent inquiry, citing administrative failure by the Excise Department.

Manipur Liquor Tragedy Leaves 18 Dead And 1000 Hospitalised So Far

Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 21 (ANI): At least 18 people have died, and more than 1,000 have been hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious local liquor in Manipur, Congress CLP Leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh said on Saturday, holding the state government's Excise Department responsible for the incident and demanding an independent inquiry. Speaking to ANI, Singh alleged that the liquor was contaminated with methanol and said several people were undergoing treatment in critical condition at different government and private hospitals. Visuals from JNIMS Mortuary and Shija Hospital and Research Centre showed the situation following the reported deaths. Giving details of the casualties and hospitalisations, Singh said that more than 600 people had been admitted to hospitals by Friday, while another 300 were hospitalised on Saturday morning. "Many civilians have died after consuming local liquor. Around 1,000 people have been hospitalised so far. By yesterday, more than 600 people had been admitted to different government and private hospitals. Today morning, another 300 people were hospitalised. This is the responsibility of the Excise Department, Government of Manipur," he said.

Alleging that the consumption of methanol-contaminated liquor had caused serious health complications, including kidney-related problems, Singh said that around 18 deaths had been reported so far. "As per the reports I have received, around 18 people have died so far, and more than 600 have been seriously hospitalised in different hospitals. I also met people who are admitted to ICUs, many of them in critical condition. In some cases, it affects the kidneys after consuming local liquor contaminated with methanol. This is a serious problem caused by the lack of checks by the Excise Department. The Government of Manipur should institute an independent inquiry into the Excise Department, which should take sole responsibility. However, the Chief Minister himself is in charge of the Excise Department. He should institute an independent inquiry," Singh said. Questioning the alleged manufacturing and illegal sale of local liquor in different parts of the state, the Congress leader also raised concerns over the licensing model and demanded a clear statement from the government. "The transportation, manufacturing at the local level and illegal sale of local liquor are unfair and illegal. The licensing model is also questionable. How is liquor being manufactured at the local level and reaching different places? Many villages were manufacturing this illegal local liquor. The government should issue a clear statement on this matter," he said.

Singh further called for the involvement of the Health and Police departments, demanding food safety examinations and a criminal investigation into the incident. "The Health Department is also very much concerned. Food safety should be examined at this critical hour. At the same time, the Police Department must conduct a criminal investigation because this is a criminal matter. Many people have died after consuming this liquor, while many others have been hospitalised. The Police Department should conduct a proper criminal investigation. The government should also provide proper compensation to those undergoing treatment and to the families of those who died after consuming methanol-contaminated local liquor. We are very upset because we are suffering on many fronts due to the unprecedented violence. The failure of the government has affected everything. All systems are paralysed, and there is no good governance. It shows that every department is paralysed under this government," Singh said. On reports of cases emerging from different areas, including Yairipok in Thoubal district, Singh said that people from several regions, including Chakpikarong, Sugnu, Kakching and Chandel, were also undergoing treatment. "I have seen people from Yairipok, who belong to the Andro Assembly constituency, undergoing serious treatment in ICUs. Many others are from Chakpikarong, Sugnu, other parts of Kakching district and particularly Chandel district. Earlier, when people came to know that the local liquor was contaminated with methanol, several civilians had already died in hospitals. Around eight people died at the local Community Health Centre because the symptoms were not known. They died after consuming the local liquor. This is a failure of the government. Why did the government not issue a report? Why did the health centres not inform the public?" he said. Reiterating his allegations of administrative failure, Singh accused the Excise, Home and Health departments of failing to discharge their responsibilities and said the state lacked adequate food safety measures.

In response to the tragedy, the Manipur government issued an urgent public health advisory jointly signed by the Director of Health Services and the Commissioner of the Excise Department. The advisory urges anyone who consumed alcohol from suspected sources within the last 48 to 72 hours, or anyone exhibiting symptoms such as blurred vision, vomiting, breathing difficulty, dizziness, or abdominal pain, to report immediately to the nearest District Hospital, RIMS, or JNIMS in Imphal. The administration strictly warned against self-medication or home remedies and advised the public not to dispose of or consume suspected liquor. Instead, citizens have been instructed to preserve remaining bottles, pouches, and packaging to help police and excise teams trace the lethal batches and identify the toxic chemical, while all hospitals and surveillance units across the state remain on high alert. (ANI)