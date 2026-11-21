Odisha Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo addressed the 10th National Media Conclave, urging journalists to maintain ethical standards, present balanced stories, and avoid acting as the judge, jury, and prosecution in their reporting.

Odisha Deputy CM Emphasizes Balanced Journalism at Media Conclave

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 21 (ANI): Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Saturday stressed the need for balanced and ethical journalism, saying that media organisations should present all sides of a story and should not act as the "judge, jury and the prosecution".

Addressing the 10th National Media Conclave at KIIT in Bhubaneswar, Singh Deo said journalists must seek the views of the person or individuals about whom a news report is being published to maintain balance and ensure that the truth eventually prevails. "The first ethics which one should learn when you're learning journalism is that you should also, side by side, take the view of the person whom you are showing. If that is done, then the balance is maintained, and the truth will prevail eventually. The media should not try to be the judge, jury and the prosecution," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also declined to comment on Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's remarks concerning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. "See, basically, I would not like to comment on what he's commented on Rahul Gandhi. The nation already knows what he's all about," he said.

Meanwhile, K. V. Nagaraj, Managing Trustee of the Institute of Media Studies and Research, Mysore, highlighted the challenges facing the media industry amid increasing corporatisation and the entry of technology companies. Nagaraj said maintaining credibility and public trust had become a major challenge as media organisations increasingly depended on revenue and profit.

"The moment you talk of revenue through corporatisation, the credibility question comes. So you have to maintain the trust, you have to also figure out what is fake, what is not fake, and how to reach out to the people, and the media should become the voice of the people," he said.

He further raised concerns over the growing influence of technology giants in the media industry, saying their entry had significantly changed the sector. Emphasising the need for accountability, Nagaraj called for a media monitoring mechanism involving the public rather than the government. "Who is going to watch the watchdog of the society, that is media? Should we not have a monitoring mechanism, the mechanism that is by the media or by the people? Not by the government. He also stressed that media organisations and the public should collectively discuss and evolve a system to ensure responsible journalism. The most important point is the credibility question, the trust question. People should trust us and the media should also trust the people," Nagaraj said.

The 10th National Media Conclave was organised at KIIT in Bhubaneswar. (ANI)