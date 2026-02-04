YSRCP coordinator Ambati Murali accused CM Chandrababu Naidu of orchestrating an attack on Ambati Rambabu's residence by TDP activists. The party demanded action against the culprits and the dismissal of the state government for failing law and order.

Ponnuru YSR Congress Party coordinator Ambati Murali accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of allegedly orchestrating the attack on the residence and office of YSRCP Guntur district president Ambati Rambabu.

Over the alleged attack by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists, Murali said that it was "carried out on the directions of the Chief Minister with full cooperation from the police." He demanded action against all those responsible for the attack and those who supported it. On behalf of the party, he assured continuous support to Ambati Rambabu's family.

Party Demands Government Dismissal

Meanwhile, YSRCP Spokesperson Mahaboob Shareef said the state's police system has completely failed. He demanded immediate dismissal of the state government and that strict action be taken against the police officials responsible for the breakdown of law and order. He alleged that peace and order in two districts were disrupted for two days and called for the deployment of central forces to restore order.

Shareef further informed that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached the residence of Guntur district YSRCP president Ambati Rambabu, met his family members, and assured them of full support.

Attack Details and Police Response

This comes after a large number of TDP activists gathered outside Ambati Rambabu's house on Saturday night. The group allegedly damaged his residence and office, vandalised vehicles parked on the premises, and set some of them on fire.

Following the incident, police stepped up security in the area to prevent any further trouble. Acting on the directions of Guntur District Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal, additional police personnel have been deployed at Ambati Rambabu's residence and office located in the Vikas Nagar area.

TDP workers also staged a protest at Ambati Rambabu's office in Vikas Nagar, prompting a heavy police deployment and tense scenes in the city.

Arrest Preceded Attack

Earlier, the YSRCP leader, Ambati Rambabu, was arrested at his residence in Vikas Nagar in Guntur on Saturday after police surrounded the place, took him into custody, and escorted him in a police van, in connection with a case related to alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (ANI)