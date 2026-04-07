YSRCP spokesperson Vangaveeti Narendra accused the TDP govt of hiding actual Amaravati construction costs. He claimed tender values were inflated while built-up areas were fudged on paper to artificially reduce per-square-foot costs and deceive the public.

YSRCP State Official Spokesperson Vangaveeti Narendra strongly criticised the TDP-led government for misleading the public with fabricated figures on Amaravati construction costs, alleging large-scale manipulation and concealment of actual expenditure. Addressing the media at the party's central office, he stated that claims of construction costs being limited to Rs 7,000 per square foot are blatant lies, as official tender data clearly shows that the actual cost ranges between Rs 12,000 and Rs 14,000 per square foot. He accused the government of arbitrarily inflating tender values while simultaneously increasing the built-up area on paper to artificially reduce the per square foot cost in presentations, thereby deceiving the public.

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Allegations of Cost Inflation and Data Manipulation

Narendra highlighted that even the CRDA building's construction cost has been deliberately hidden. While earlier tenders in 2017 and 2018 reflected escalating project values, the current estimates, including reimbursements for ACs, lifts, GST, and other components, push the total cost of the CRDA building to around Rs 335 crore, translating to Rs 8,816 per square foot. He questioned why such figures are being suppressed and why the government is unwilling to disclose details even under the RTI Act, asking what the government is trying to hide if there is no wrongdoing.

Secretariat and Associated Buildings

He further explained that for major structures like the Secretariat towers and associated buildings, initial contract values have drastically increased from around Rs 2,200 crore to nearly Rs 7,724 crore when all components, such as infrastructure, electrical, plumbing, and additional facilities, are included. Despite this, TDP leaders are falsely projecting a lower total cost of around Rs 4,890 crore by inflating the total built-up area from approximately 52 lakh square feet to nearly 70 lakh square feet, thereby misleading the public by showing reduced per square foot costs.

Questioning Project Viability and Intent

Questioning the intent behind such manipulation, Narendra asked whether these tactics are aimed at covering up massive corruption in the name of capital construction.

He pointed out that despite years of governance, the government has no clarity on when the capital will be completed or who will actually inhabit it, repeatedly calling it an "ongoing process" while limiting announcements to just a few buildings, like towers and the Assembly, with no progress on previously promised "nine cities."

'Wasteful Spending' on Foreign Contracts

He criticised the government for repeatedly spending hundreds of crores on consultancy and design contracts involving foreign firms like Singapore and Japan, alleging that such expenditures are part of a continuous cycle of wasteful spending and profiteering.

He questioned the logic of building a capital in a region with minimal population and activity, calling it impractical and financially reckless.

YSRCP's Alternative 'MAVIGUN' Proposal

Reiterating YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Plan-B proposal, Narendra said that the MAVIGUN model--Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, and Guntur--can be developed into a functional capital region with just Rs 20,000 crore, which is merely 10% of the estimated cost required for Amaravati's basic infrastructure.

Broader Criticisms and Calls for Transparency

He accused the government of misleading not only the 29 villages' farmers but the entire state by inflating estimates and facilitating large-scale financial irregularities in the name of Amaravati.

He also questioned the contradiction in calling Amaravati a "self-financed capital" while simultaneously seeking funds from the Central Government, asking why external funding is needed if the model is truly self-sustaining.

Referring to remarks made in Parliament describing Amaravati as "Kammaravati," he criticised the government for failing to counter such perceptions and questioned whether the capital is being developed for all people or restricted to a select few.

Concluding, Narendra termed Amaravati not a real capital but an "illusion built on inflated costs and deception," and demanded transparency, accountability, and answers from the government.