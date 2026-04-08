YSRCP leaders allege the TDP government is "looting public money" in Amaravati's development. They claim construction costs are inflated to ₹14,000/sq ft and accuse the government of corruption and awarding contracts to relatives.

YSRCP Alleges 'Daylight Robbery' in Capital Development

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Srikanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government is "looting public money" in the name of capital development, claiming inflated construction costs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He said that the government is quoting around ₹14,000 per square foot for construction, calling it "daylight robbery" of public funds. Reddy compared this with the cost of major projects like the Parliament building and the Telangana Secretariat, which he claimed were completed at approximately ₹4,000 per square foot.

Criticism of Media and Personal Attacks

Criticising the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), he further alleged that questions raised by the opposition are being deflected by "TDP-backed media."

Reddy also condemned what he described as "personal attacks" against YSRCP leaders, alleging that media outlets aligned with TDP are publishing stories targeting the wives of party leaders. "Dragging women into politics in such a manner is extremely shameful," he said.

Jagan Slams Single Capital Plan, Alleges Corruption

Meanwhile, YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government's decision to make Amaravati the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh, alleging that Naidu is focusing exclusively on the city in the expectation of receiving commissions and indulging in corruption.

"On the capital issue, we offered a practical solution: Visakhapatnam as Executive Capital, Kurnool as Judicial Capitaland Amaravati as Legislative Capital...Alternatively, we proposed developing a growth corridor, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, and Guntur, under the Mavigun concept. Instead of spending ₹2 lakh crore on Amaravati alone, even 10% of that could have created a functional capital and economic engine immediately. But Chandrababu rejected these ideas, focusing only on Amaravati for alleged commissions and corruption," said Reddy.

The YSRCP Chief claimed that Amaravati is being turned into a tool for massive financial exploitation, as construction costs are being fixed at ₹14,000 per square foot, unlike major cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru, where costs hover around ₹4,500 per square foot.

Furthermore, he alleged that contracts are being awarded to relatives and suspected benamis, with thousands of crores already released, as the development of the city takes place.