YSRCP leader SV Satish Kumar Reddy challenged CM Chandrababu Naidu to ensure opposition candidates are protected for local body polls. He alleged YSRCP candidates were attacked and prevented from filing nominations, demanding a probe and fair elections.

YSRCP State General Secretary SV Satish Kumar Reddy challenged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to ensure that opposition candidates are protected and allowed to file nominations if he has confidence in his government and public support, a press release said.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP office in YSR Kadapa district, Satish Kumar Reddy said candidates were attacked in front of police and forced to arrange private security merely to file nominations for the local body elections. According to a press release, he said the Chief Minister and the police system should be ashamed that such a situation had developed, and charged that attacks and restrictions were being used to prevent YSRCP candidates from contesting freely.

Incidents of Violence and Obstruction

Referring to Pulivendula, Reddy said the YSRCP chairperson candidate and 22 councillor candidates filed nominations on the first day, while candidates from the remaining 18 wards were subsequently prevented from entering the municipal office. He also said that police had promised MP YS Avinash Reddy time for filing nominations but failed to honour that assurance and demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the lathi-charge, tear gas use, firing into the air and the registration of cases involving hundreds of YSRCP workers.

The release further noted that Satish Kumar Reddy also sought an investigation into the burning of vehicles near the YSRCP office in Rayachoti and questioned Chandrababu’s statements about people being brought from Punjab and Bihar. He said incidents of attacks, threats, arrests and nomination obstruction were reported in Kadapa, Rajampet, Rayachoti, Punganur, Tirupati, Palnadu, Badvel, Jammalamadugu, Yerraguntla and Pulivendula and questioned why restrictions were imposed on YSRCP leaders while people carrying sticks, knives and iron rods were allowed to move freely.

YSRCP Demands Fair Polls

Reddy demanded protection for every candidate, action against those who obstructed nominations, and free and impartial future elections under the supervision of Central forces, the release said.

Local Body Polls Schedule

Andhra Pradesh is set to hold local body polls. Polling will take place on October 28, while counting of votes and declaration of results are scheduled for October 30. According to the schedule announced, elections to Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) will be held on November 3, with results scheduled for November 5.

Gram Panchayat elections would be conducted in three phases. The first phase of polling will take place on November 26, followed by the second phase on November 29 and the third phase on December 2. Results for Gram Panchayat elections will be declared on the day of polling. (ANI)