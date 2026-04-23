YSRCP accused the Naidu-led government of 'credit theft' over ReNew Energy projects initiated during its term. The party also alleged the unlawful detention of its media wing secretary, terming it 'vindictive politics' by the new coalition.

YSRCP Alleges 'Credit Theft' Over Energy Projects

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday stated that the coalition government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, is falsely claiming credit for ReNew Energy projects that were initiated during its tenure. According to a release, party state spokesperson Putha Siva Sankar stated that the projects were brought in the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and accused N Chandrababu Naidu of indulging in credit politics.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to the media at the party's central office, Sankar said that agreements worth around Rs 97,000 crore were signed during the 2023 Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam. He added that land was allocated for ReNew projects in Anantapur and Sathya Sai districts, and permissions were granted through government orders in 2023 and 2024 for wind and power projects.

He pointed out that ReNew CEO Sumant Sinha had earlier appreciated the support extended by the YSRCP government and publicly acknowledged the role of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The YSRCP leader alleged that after coming to power, the coalition government cancelled earlier government orders and reissued approvals under the same terms only to claim it as a new initiative. He further said that the government is now laying foundation stones for expansion projects in Anakapalli and projecting them as its own achievements. He termed this as a clear example of credit theft and misleading the public.

Party Alleges Unlawful Detention and 'Vindictive Politics'

Earlier, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) alleged that its State General Secretary (Media Wing) Pudi Srihari was unlawfully detained by police while he was returning from the residence of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and demanded his immediate release, calling the action "illegal and undemocratic."

The party alleged that Srihari, who also serves as Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was intercepted by police in plain clothes, his mobile phone and laptop were seized, and he was taken away without being informed about the reason for detention or his destination.

The party also alleged that Srihari's house was later searched by police without permission, and entry was restricted even for party representatives, which it said amounted to misuse of power. YSRCP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Lella Appi Reddy also condemned the development, terming it a "serious attack on civil liberties" and alleging that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led coalition government was indulging in "vindictive politics" by targeting opposition leaders. He claimed that Srihari was stopped while returning home after meeting Jagan Mohan Reddy and was not allowed to go back. Appi Reddy further alleged that the police did not disclose their identity or provide any explanation at the time of detention. (ANI)