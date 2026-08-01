A large deodar tree, uprooted by relentless monsoon showers in Shimla, fell and blocked a road near Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's official residence on Saturday. Restoration work was promptly initiated to clear the important route.

A deodar tree uprooted by heavy rain blocked the road near Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's official residence, Oak Over, in Shimla on Saturday evening, as persistent monsoon showers continued to disrupt normal life across Himachal Pradesh. The road was blocked after the tree fell on the stretch adjacent to Oak Over. Restoration work was initiated immediately, and authorities were working to clear the route.

Councillor Expresses Concern Over Hazardous Trees

Speaking to ANI, Sheenam Kataria, local councillor of Shimla's Banmore area, said the incident was reported at around 4 pm and expressed concern over the condition of several other trees in the vicinity. "I received information around 4 pm that two trees had fallen near Oak Over Park. Around ten days ago, a tree had fallen on the other side, and now another has fallen here. There are two to three more trees that appear to be dangerous," Kataria said.

She said the Forest Department had been informed and was responding to the situation, adding that efforts were underway to restore traffic at the earliest. "The road is motorable and an important route, so it is essential to clear it quickly. We expect the road to be reopened within an hour," she said.

Urges Preventive Action

Kataria said representations had already been made to the authorities regarding hazardous trees in the area and urged preventive action before the monsoon season. "We had submitted an application identifying dangerous trees. There are about five dry trees inside Oak Over Park that need to be removed. I hope the Forest Department takes timely action before such incidents recur," she added.

IMD Forecasts Continued Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the current spell of rainfall is likely to continue, with heavy showers affecting several parts of Himachal Pradesh and disrupting normal life across the state. (ANI)