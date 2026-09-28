The main accused in the Gauhati University student's death, Ashiq Ali, has been arrested and remanded to 14-day police custody. The student was found dead at a local homestay. Her father has alleged murder and is seeking justice.

The prime accused in the Gauhati University student death case was produced in court today and remanded to police custody for 14 days. A case has been registered at the Azara Police Station under Sections 127(2), 117(2), 70(1), and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police Detail Arrest and Investigation

Stating that the investigation is on the right track, West Guwahati DCP Bolin Deori confirmed the arrest of the accused in connection with the incident at a local homestay. Detailing the sequence of events, DCP Bolin Deori said, "On the 25th of this month, the accused and the victim checked into Rudra's kitchen. This is a homestay. Later, the police got the information that the girl was in an unconscious condition… The girl was referred to GMCH, where she was declared brought dead… We have investigated the matter and have arrested the prime accused in this case; this is Ashiq Ali. This couple very frequently used to visit the homestay, and so we got whatever clue we actually required. Investigation is on the right track and in the right direction…."

The Guwahati police are continuing to question three people from the homestay. The police have examined the CCTV footage from the homestay. The investigation is ongoing to find out if anyone else was involved in the incident.

Victim's Father Suspects Murder, Demands Justice

The father of a 22-year-old girl student, who was found unconscious at a homestay in the Azara area, outskirts of Guwahati City and later declared brought dead, has wanted justice and claimed that it is a murder case. The father of the victim has demanded exemplary punishment for the accused.

"I want justice. I have faith in the police administration and the government. I will be happy if justice is given. The culprits should be punished. In the last 3-4 days, we have been living in a painful state. The police should take this seriously and give strict punishment to the culprits. I request the Assam Chief Minister also, and I have faith in the police administration. I hope that all will take a good decision," her father said.

Speaking to ANI, he further raised suspicion of the murder of his daughter, said, "I think that it is a murder case. All things will come out during the investigation. The administration and government are doing the investigation. I request the Chief Minister that the government may take strict action against those who killed my daughter. I want justice.” (ANI)