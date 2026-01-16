YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed AP CM Chandrababu Naidu over the alleged murder of a party worker, Manda Salman. Reddy accused Naidu of "violent politics" and orchestrating a series of attacks to suppress the YSRCP.

YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday over the death of a YSRCP worker, allegedly beaten to death by iron rods, accusing the CM of engaging in "violent politics." In a detailed post on X, Reddy questioned the Chief Minister over the death of the party worker from Pinnelli village in the Gurazala constituency, calling the deceased -- namely Manda Salman -- "a victim of the consequences of Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) rule."

Reddy Questions Naidu's Governance

"Are you even eligible to govern? How many lives will you sacrifice for political parties? Even while holding the Chief Minister's post, will you engage in such chaos under the guise of the Red Book Constitution and political governance? What answer do you have for the murder of our party worker from Pinnelli village in the Gurazala constituency, Manda Salman--a Dalit, a poor man--who fell victim to the consequences of your party's rule?" Reddy accused.

'Heinous Act to Suppress YSRCP'

Further in the post, Reddy alleged that a series of such "politically violent attacks" is being carried out by the Chief Minister and the ruling party, calling them ways to "suppress the YSRCP forever." "Is it a crime for Salman to go to his own village to see his ailing wife, only to be beaten with iron rods and murdered? On top of that, do they file a false complaint against Salman himself? Is this the heinous act you came to power for? This incident is part of the ongoing series of politically violent attacks being carried out and orchestrated by you, your party members, and some police officials to intimidate and suppress the YSRCP forever," he stated in the post.

'Hundreds of Families Fled'

Reddy added that the alleged intimidation by the ruling party has forced "hundreds of YSRCP activist families from Pinnelli village to flee". He also alleged that such incidents have been taking place "across Palnadu and the entire state." He further questioned the Chief Minister's morals and accused him of undermining the state's "peace and security" for the party's sake.

"In complete opposition to democracy, through relentless coercion, if there are people in the village who don't bow to you, your people, your MLA, and your police have threatened to kill them, with such intimidation, hundreds of YSRCP activist families from Pinnelli village have fled to other regions, clutching their lives in their hands. And that's not all; since the Assembly elections ended, countless such incidents have been continuously occurring across Palnadu and the entire state," Reddy stated.

"Even with all this happening, you've shamelessly encouraged murderous violence. Isn't it your responsibility to provide protection to citizens and ensure they can live their lives freely? Isn't it utterly immoral that you've failed to fulfil such duties, and worse, that you yourself have undermined peace and security for your party's sake and stood as a backbone for murderous politics? Isn't this a constitutional violation committed by you as Chief Minister?" he added.

'You Will Pay the Price': Reddy Warns CM

Concluding the post, Reddy asserted that his party will stand for the deceased's family, adding that the CM will "have to pay the price" for such incidents. "Mr. Chandrababu... The people will never forgive you for engaging in violent politics, no matter the circumstances. You will undoubtedly have to pay the price for such incidents. Never forget that what you sow is what you'll reap tomorrow. YSRCP will stand as a support for Salman's family, who fell victim to murder at the hands of TDP, and will protect them," Reddy stated in the post. (ANI)