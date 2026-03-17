YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met with YSRCP leaders in Ongole to review strategy and urged unity. He also criticized the TDP government's budget, accusing it of increasing state debt, rampant corruption, and failing to deliver on its promises.

Jagan Chairs Review Meeting in Ongole

YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an important review meeting on Tuesday with party leaders and cadre from the Ongole Assembly constituency in the State. The meeting was attended by local body public representatives, senior leaders, and party workers, where key political and organisational issues were discussed. YS Jagan reviewed the current political situation in the constituency and interacted directly with grassroots-level leaders to understand public issues and party strengthening strategies.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During the meeting, he emphasised the importance of unity within the party and called upon leaders and cadres to work collectively to strengthen YSRCP at the grassroots level. He also advised party members to stay connected with the people, address their concerns actively, and highlight the welfare initiatives introduced during the YSRCP government.

Jagan Slams TDP Government Over Budget, Corruption

Alleges Misleading Budget and Rising Debt

Last week, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRCP Chief, said the budget presented by the Chandrababu Naidu government is filled with misleading numbers and false narratives. Jagan said that since Chandrababu came to power, the "state's debt has been continuously increasing. During our five-year government, the total borrowing was about Rs 3.31 lakh crore. But in just two years of Chandrababu's rule, the debt has already crossed Rs 3.20 lakh crore."

Accuses Government of Rampant Corruption

Whenever Chandrababu comes to power, Jagan said that revenues have declined and debts have risen. "The reason is clear - rampant corruption and large-scale misuse of resources. Government lands are being handed over to private real estate companies at throwaway prices. Lands worth thousands of crores in Visakhapatnam are being allotted to relatives and associates."

Questions TDP's Governance and Broken Promises

The government is not even maintaining a minimum balance in the treasury, Jagan Reddy slammed the TDP. "The Assembly sessions were reduced to drama, skits, and self-praise instead of discussing people's issues. We asked questions about the Super Six promises, but there were no answers. What happened to the promises made to women? What happened to housing for the poor? In the last two years, have they given even a single piece of land or constructed even one house for the poor?" he questioned. (ANI)