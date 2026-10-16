YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the attack on MP Midhun Reddy, accusing CM Chandrababu Naidu of turning Andhra Pradesh into a 'jungle raj'. He alleged the ruling coalition is resorting to violence ahead of local body elections.

Jagan alleges 'jungle raj' in Andhra Pradesh

Former Chief Minister and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday spoke over the phone with YSRCP Lok Sabha floor leader and MP Peddireddy Midhun Reddy and enquired about the attack on him. He also alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had turned the state into "jungle raj."

YS Jagan said Chandrababu Naidu had no intention of ensuring that the local body elections were conducted peacefully and fairly. He said there was intense public resentment over the coalition government’s two-and-a-half-year rule and that attacks and acts of intimidation were being resorted to because of that growing opposition.

“Violent politics is nothing new to Chandrababu. He has turned the State into a jungle raj,” YS Jagan said. He questioned the prevailing law and order situation when even the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha was not safe.

YS Jagan said Chandrababu was misusing power and using the police machinery to commit electoral irregularities, while the police remained inactive even when attacks were taking place. He said YSRCP would effectively confront these injustices and fight them through every legal and constitutional means available.

He said the party would face the elections with courage, restraint and determination and place the prevailing situation in Andhra Pradesh before the courts. He maintained that free and fair elections could be ensured only through the deployment of Central paramilitary forces and said this demand would also be placed before the judiciary. YS Jagan said YSRCP had a record of working for the welfare of the people, while Chandrababu Naidu’s politics was marked by violence and the destruction of democratic institutions.

YSRCP spokesperson details attacks, calls for SEC intervention

Simultaneously, YSRCP National Spokesperson Shareef alleged that Rajampet MP P V Midhun Reddy was attacked by members of the TDP-led alliance during his visit to Punganur to accompany candidates filing their nominations for the local body elections. He alleged that the attack was a murder attempt and claimed that thousands of people surrounded the MP's convoy.

Shareef further alleged that candidates contesting the local body elections were being threatened and intimidated by alliance supporters. He also referred to an alleged attack on the office of former MLA Srikanth Reddy in Rayachoti, claiming that vehicles were set on fire during the incident.

Shareef accused the police of acting at the behest of the TDP-led alliance government and alleged that law and order had deteriorated in the state. He said the prevailing situation was not conducive to conducting free and fair elections and urged the State Election Commission to intervene immediately. He demanded strict action against those responsible for the alleged attacks and called for ensuring a peaceful and fair electoral process.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)