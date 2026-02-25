Eight people, including IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, were arrested for a 'shirtless protest' at the India AI Impact Summit. Delhi Police claims a 'deep conspiracy,' sparking a political row between the BJP and the Opposition Congress.

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday said eight persons, including Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib, have been arrested in connection with the "shirtless protest" during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. While the BJP alleged a "conspiracy" behind the protest, Congress backed its youth wing leaders, condemning the arrests.

Police Allege 'Deep Conspiracy'

Speaking at a press briefing, Delhi Police Special CP Crime Branch, Devesh Chandra Srivastava, said that they have found concrete evidence that the incident was done "under a deep conspiracy." "On the basis of the investigation so far, we have found concrete evidence that this was done under a deep conspiracy. Further investigation into this case has been transferred to the Interstate Cell of Crime Branch. Detailed investigation is being done," he said.

"The arrested people include Indian Youth Congress office bearers. All arrested people were questioned after being taken into police remand," he added.

The Patiala House court has allowed the application seeking the FIR lodged in the case. The court has directed the Delhi Police to supply a copy of the FIR. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) passed the order after considering the application moved on behalf of Chib and Ajay Kumar Vimal and the reply filed by the Delhi police.

On February 20, the members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a "shirtless protest" at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the Al Impact India Summit in the national capital by removing their shirts with slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Political Backlash Erupts

BJP Alleges 'Conspiracy to Embarrass India'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi orchestrated a "conspiracy to embarrass India." Addressing a press conference here, Bhatia called Gandhi India's "weakest link" and questioned his knowledge of the Constitution.

"Rahul Gandhi hatched this conspiracy to embarrass India. Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested for organising a shirtless protest by Youth Congress workers during the AI Summit, and the Delhi Police sought his seven-day remand from the court. Uday Bhanu Chib has been sent for four days of police custody. Rahul Gandhi has not read a copy of the Constitution. India's Leader of the Opposition is India's weakest link. Every citizen of India follows the Constitution because it is the thread that binds Indians together," he said.

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav demanded strict action against the accused in the protest case. "Is this the way to protest? People had come from abroad. They have lowered the country's prestige. They should not be arrested but should be severely punished. All this is happening at the behest of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. This is extremely unfortunate," he said.

BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra slammed the Congress over the IYC protest.

Congress Backs Protestors, Slams Arrests

Congress leaders have backed IYC protestors. Addressing Congress' Kisan Mahachaupal in Bhopal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said "Youth Congress members are 'babbar-sher'." "You will not fear anyone. You have patriotic blood in you. You brought the Green Revolution, made industries, brought the IT revolution, and PM Narendra Modi ended all of this," he alleged.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at PM Modi, accusing him of compromising the country's dignity and failing farmers and youth. He claimed that India's self-respect had been compromised. "On the day you mortgaged our self-respect to Trump, our dignity was lost that very day," he said, adding that those accusing the Youth Congress of insulting the nation were themselves responsible for undermining it.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore called Chib's arrest "illegal". "It is illegal that Delhi Police has arrested the IYC President who was not even present at Bharat Mandapam. It is shameful that the Delhi Police is misusing its power. We all stand with Uday, and he should be released."

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal slammed the Centre, alleging that the government was attempting to silence voices raised for the public and farmers. Speaking to reporters here, Venugopal said, "Those who are agitating for the people, those who are raising the voice of the common people, those who are raising the voice of the farmers. The government is not hearing them. The Prime Minister is not ready to hear them. The Prime Minister is not ready to hear the voice of the leader of the opposition in the parliament. The most unfortunate thing is happening in the national capital. We will fight it out completely, we will be fighting out for the common cause for this country."

Congress MP Imran Masood also criticised the Centre over the India-US Interim Trade Agreement. "People have the right to protest in a democracy. However, this government cannot tolerate it if someone tries to show them the mirror... Now, people are aware of the country's situation after the India-US trade deal. How are you a Vishwaguru if you get scared by America?"

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla also criticised the police action. "I strongly condemn this Police action against a peaceful protest. Protests and demonstrations are part of a democracy. Jana Sangh and BJP had protested a lot during the rule of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Narasimha Rao, Manmohan Singh and other PMs. Were they jailed during peaceful protests? Never did this happen. Atal ji and Advani ji would have never done this. I think they are going to the extreme. I think this is not right."

A Congress delegation led by party treasurer Ajay Maken, and Delhi Congress President Devendra Yadav, met Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and gave a memorandum regarding the arrest of IYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib and others over the AI summit protest. Lt Governor Saxena maintained that the protest was "ill-conceived and malicious." (ANI)