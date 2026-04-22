Delhi High Court convicts a YouTuber for criminal contempt over videos with scandalous remarks against judges. The court held that freedom of speech cannot shield deliberate attempts to lower public confidence in the administration of justice.

Holding that freedom of speech cannot be used as a shield to attack the dignity of courts, the Delhi High Court has convicted a YouTuber for criminal contempt over uploading videos and banners containing scandalous and derogatory remarks against judges and the judicial system. The Court observed that such content was not genuine criticism but a deliberate attempt to lower public confidence in the administration of justice.

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The proceedings were initiated by the Court on its own motion after references from judicial officers flagged objectionable videos uploaded on a YouTube channel titled "Fight 4 Judicial Reforms". The videos included interviews with advocates and prominently displayed banners naming specific judges along with sensational captions, which the Court found to be aimed at creating distrust and damaging the reputation of the judiciary.

Fair Criticism vs. Criminal Contempt

Examining the content, the High Court made it clear that raising concerns about judicial reforms, such as demands for audio-video recording of court proceedings, is permissible in a democratic system. However, the Court stressed that the manner in which the YouTuber targeted individual judges, used provocative language, and projected allegations went beyond fair criticism and amounted to scandalising the court.

The Court drew a clear legal distinction between "fair criticism" and "criminal contempt". It noted that while citizens are entitled to express opinions and even strong criticism of judicial functioning, such criticism must be responsible, based on facts, and made in good faith. Any statement that imputes motives to judges, uses abusive language, or creates a perception that courts are biased or corrupt without basis directly undermines the authority of the judiciary and falls within the definition of criminal contempt.

Court Proceedings and Defence

During the hearing, two advocates featured in the videos tendered unconditional and unqualified apologies for their remarks against judicial officers. The Court accepted their apologies as sincere, noting their assurance that they would not repeat such conduct in future, and accordingly discharged them from contempt proceedings.

YouTuber's Defence Rejected

In contrast, the YouTuber defended his actions, claiming that the videos were made in the public interest and aimed at highlighting flaws in the judicial system. He also invoked his right to free speech and argued for broader reforms. However, the Court rejected these submissions, observing that the content, especially the banners and language used, showed a clear intent to sensationalise issues and erode trust in courts rather than contribute constructively to reform.

Purpose of Contempt Law

The High Court reiterated that the law of contempt is not meant to protect the personal reputation of judges but to safeguard the confidence of the public in the justice delivery system. It emphasised that if such attacks are allowed unchecked, they can weaken the very foundation of the rule of law by discouraging litigants from faith in courts.

At the same time, the Court acknowledged that the judiciary is open to scrutiny and that fair and reasonable criticism is essential in a democracy. However, it cautioned that such criticism must not cross into vilification or malicious attacks designed to bring the institution into disrepute. (ANI)