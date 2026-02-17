Youth Congress workers in Panchkula protested against alleged disparities in HPSC job allocations, claiming outsiders are favoured. Police used water cannons. Separately, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announced a 3-year age relaxation for CET candidates.

Protest Erupts Over HPSC Recruitment Process

Youth Congress workers in Panchkula on Tuesday staged a protest against the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) recruitment process, alleging disparities in job allocations and preferential treatment for candidates from outside the state. The demonstration escalated as protesters demanded immediate action, prompting the police to use water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Addressing the media during the protest, Congress MP Deepender Hooda claimed that vacancies in Haryana often favour outsiders over local candidates. "Wherever vacancies arise, candidates from other states are given preference. In the lists released by HPSC over the years, either most of the posts have remained vacant, or preference has been given to outsiders over Haryana candidates," Hooda said.

Haryana Govt Announces Age Relaxation for CET Exam

In a related development last month, the Haryana government announced age relaxation for candidates appearing in the Common Entrance Test (CET) under the state's police constable recruitment drive.

Speaking to ANI, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that students who were previously ineligible to apply for the CET due to age will now receive a three-year age relaxation. The Chief Minister emphasised that the decision was made in the interest of the youth, asserting that it is the government's duty to ensure justice for eligible students who suffered losses during the 2022 CET examination.

"Haryana Govt has always stood with the youth. With regard to the Police Constable recruitment, the youth of the state had been meeting me at my residence. We had assured them relaxation in age in the CET exam. We have made a decision on this age relaxation. Taking the demands of the youth who met me very seriously, necessary directions have been given. After 2022, due to the CET exam not being conducted, the eligible youth who suffered losses, it is the duty of our government to do justice to them. We have decided that in the interest of the youth, that for the upcoming exam, the candidates have been given age relaxation. I extend them best wishes...Youth who could not apply for the CET exam due to their age will now have a 3-year relaxation," said CM Saini. (ANI)