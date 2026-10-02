Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to statehood martyrs in Muzaffarnagar and announced the Centre's approval for extending the Ganga Expressway to Haridwar. He said most asset-sharing issues with Uttar Pradesh have been settled.

Ganga Expressway to Extend to Haridwar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday paid tribute to the martyrs of the Uttarakhand statehood movement at Shaheed Sthal in Rampur Tiraha at Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, and highlighted the Centre's approval to extend the Ganga Expressway to Haridwar.

CM Dhami attended a tribute ceremony held in memory of those who made the supreme sacrifice during the movement for the creation of Uttarakhand and paid floral tribute at the memorial.

Speaking at the ceremony, CM Dhami said that several issues, including the division of assets between Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, had remained unresolved since the formation of the two states in 2000. "Since the formation of our two states in 2000, numerous issues, including the division of assets, have remained unresolved. Today, most of these asset-sharing matters have been settled, and work is proceeding rapidly on the remaining ones... The Ganga Expressway has indeed become a reality; one can now travel from near Meerut to Lucknow and Prayagraj in just 5-6 hours. However, Haridwar is the true origin of the Ganga River, and without a connection to it, the project would have felt incomplete," he said while addressing the gathering.

He further added, "I spoke to CM Yogi and also made a request to the Prime Minister, and the result is that approval has been granted; the Ganga Expressway will now extend to Haridwar as well. Work regarding the Meerut section is also progressing rapidly today..." The Chief Minister said the extension of the Ganga Expressway to Haridwar would further connect the city with the major route, while work on the Meerut section was also progressing.

BJP Prepares for 2027 Assembly Elections

Meanwhile, newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttarakhand in-charge Ram Madhav arrived at Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun on Friday and later proceeded to the BJP office.

A meeting of BJP state office-bearers, district presidents and district in-charges was held at the BJP headquarters in Dehradun ahead of the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. The meeting was chaired by BJP Uttarakhand State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, with newly appointed State In-charge and National Vice President Ram Madhav and State General Secretary (Organisation) Phanindra Nath Sharma. The meeting focused on discussions with party leaders and workers regarding preparations for the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections. (ANI)