A proposal to reduce domestic LPG cylinder weight from 14.2 kg to 10 kg is being examined by the government and oil companies. The measure aims to manage potential supply shortages and ensure wider distribution. While the plan is reportedly under discussion, the Petroleum Ministry has dismissed the reports as speculation.

Amid concerns over LPG availability, the government and state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) are examining a proposal to reduce the standard domestic cylinder refill from 14.2 kg to around 10 kg, in a bid to manage supply and ensure wider distribution.

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Officials indicated that the idea is being explored as a contingency measure to deal with potential shortages linked to global disruptions, particularly tensions in West Asia impacting energy supplies. The aim is to stretch available stock while maintaining access across households.

A state-run OMC official confirmed that the proposal is under discussion, saying, “This is indeed being considered, but the decision has to be taken by the govt.” This suggests that while deliberations are underway, no final call has been made yet.

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However, the Petroleum Ministry has downplayed the reports, urging caution against speculation. Sujata Sharma, a senior official, said, “There cannot be any comment or explanation to any speculation, please don't believe in rumours. This is highly speculative.”

The possibility of smaller cylinders has sparked concern among consumers, many of whom fear that reduced quantity will lead to more frequent refills and increased expenses. Distributors, too, have flagged logistical challenges, noting that handling a larger number of smaller cylinders could strain delivery systems and increase operational complexity.

Some dealers have also warned that any change in cylinder size could lead to confusion and raise concerns around supply transparency.

While the proposal remains at a preliminary stage, authorities are closely monitoring the situation before making any formal announcement. For now, the government has not confirmed any change, and officials maintain that the reports are speculative.

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