PM Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on the 'worrisome' West Asia conflict, highlighting its unprecedented economic, security, and humanitarian impact on India, which relies heavily on the region for crude oil, gas, and key trade routes.

PM Modi Addresses Lok Sabha on 'Worrisome' West Asia Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Lok Sabha to brief members on the developments in West Asia and their potential impact on India. Describing the situation as "worrisome". He highlighted that the ongoing conflict poses unprecedented challenges that are not only economic and related to national security but also humanitarian.

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The Prime Minister reflected on the global challenges which have emerged due to the conflict and India's trade relations with countries in the West Asian region that were witnessing war, stating that a large part of the country's need for crude oil and gas was met by the war-affected region. The opposition parties, on the other hand, called it a "master class in self-boasts and partisan dialogue-baazi (dramatic dialogue)."

"The situation in West Asia is worrisome. This conflict has been going on for more than three weeks. It has a severe impact on the global economy and the lives of the people, and that is why the world is urging all sides for an early resolution to this conflict," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister informed of India's trade relations with countries in the West Asian region that were witnessing war, stating that a large part of the country's need for crude oil and gas was met by the war-affected region. He informed that the region also remains crucial as it provides a route for India's trade with other countries as well.

"This war has also posed unprecedented challenges for India. These challenges are economic, related to national security, and humanitarian as well. India has extensive trade relations with the warring and war-affected countries. The region where this war is taking place is also an important route for our trade with other countries of the world. In particular, a large part of our needs for crude oil and gas is met by this very region," he added.

The Prime Minister also cautioned that the ongoing conflict in West Asia is likely to have lasting effects even as he asserted that India's diplomatic role has been to urge for de-escalating tensions. He emphasised that dialogue and diplomacy were the only solutions to this problem. While addressing the Lok Sabha on the issue, the PM said that the country must remain prepared for the lasting effects that are likely due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

"Because of this war, the difficult global situation may continue for a long time. Therefore, we must remain prepared and stay united. We have faced such challenges before as well by staying united during the coronavirus pandemic. We must remain very careful and alert. Some people will try to spread rumours to take advantage of the situation. We must not allow such people to succeed," PM Modi said.

India's Diplomatic Role and Call for De-escalation

He said that India's role in diplomacy has been about urging everyone to de-escalate tensions and end this conflict. The PM also informed of his conversation with the heads of state in West Asia. He asserted that the attacks on commercial vessels and the blockage of international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz were "unacceptable".

"India's role in diplomacy is clear. From the beginning, we have expressed our deep concern about this conflict. I have personally spoken to all the relevant leaders in West Asia. I have urged everyone to de-escalate tensions and end this conflict. India has condemned attacks on civilians, energy, and transport infrastructure. Attacks on commercial vessels and the blockage of international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz are unacceptable," the PM said.

Opposition Criticises PM Modi's Statement

Congress Calls Speech 'Master Class in Self-Boasts'

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Monday criticised the Prime Minister for not condemning the United States and Israel's strikes against Iran and invoking the COVID-19 pandemic while making a statement in Parliament on the West Asia conflict.

Jairam Ramesh termed PM Modi's statement a "master class in self-boasts and partisan dialogue-baazi (dramatic dialogue)." The Congress MP wrote on X, "The Prime Minister's uncharacteristically short speech in the Lok Sabha today was, as usual, a master class in self-boasts, cowardice, and partisan dialogue-baazi. Not a single word was uttered in condemnation of the continued US-Israeli air assaults on Iran. Iran's attack on the Gulf countries and the Strait of Hormuz is, to be sure, completely unacceptable - but so is the relentless bombing of Iran with the objective of regime change and state collapse."

SP Urges PM to Leverage Friendships for Peace

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ramgopal Yadav urged PM Modi to "take advantage" of his friendship with Israeli PM and US President to stop the ongoing 'war' in West Asia.

Speaking to reporters after the address, the SP MP said that the country's economy has been adversely affected and PM Modi must use his friendly relations with Israel, US, and Iran to stop this war as it has brought the entire world to the verge of destruction. "The economy of our and various other countries has been affected adversely. The Prime Minister must take advantage of his friendship with Israeli PM and US President as well as our age-old relations with Iran and try to stop this war, because it has brought the entire world to the verge of destruction..." said Yadav.

Congress MP Alleges Key Concerns Overlooked

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in Parliament on the ongoing West Asia conflict, alleging key concerns were overlooked, while accusing the central government of being inadequately prepared in handling its fallout. Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "He forgot to mention gas...There are long queues for LPG cylinders. The government had no preparation at all... You didn't even say two words on the death of Iran's Supreme Leader; this will have far-reaching consequences for the country... Think about the interests of the nation, not the BJP's."

BJP Hails PM's 'Statesman-like' Approach

While the opposition slammed the Prime Minister, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the Lok Sabha over West Asia developments, asserting that he spoke like a "statesman."

Speaking to ANI, Rudy emphasised that the Prime Minister gave all the information to the Lower House, adding he also cleared India's stance over the West Asia situation and wants peace in the region. "The PM's approach was like a statesman. He came to the House and gave all the information. The PM has told the world today that India is prepared, while we want this conflict to end," said Rudy. (ANI)