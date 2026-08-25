Maharashtra Tribal Minister Ashok Uike has slammed Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the tribal students' hunger strike in Pune, accusing him of being late to the issue and claiming the strike had already ended before his visit and 'paid PR program'.

Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike has hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the hunger strike by tribal students in Pune, accusing him of arriving late to the issue and claiming that Congress leaders had not informed him that the strike had ended before his visit. In a post on X, Uike said, "Rahul Gandhi ji, whenever you come, you always arrive late! Before asking questions from our beloved Chief Minister Devendra ji Fadnavis, you should have taken a moment to look into your own collar. On the very day you came to Maharashtra and held a paid PR program, just before that program, our tribal students from Nagpur and Chandrapur had withdrawn their hunger strike. Perhaps, to mislead you, the Congress leaders of the state didn't give you the proper information. Your matter is different; no matter how many times you launch it, it's bound to fail. But on the students' demand, it was extended to 30 years. When any student goes on a one-month leave, a fitness certificate is asked for their health only. The talk of pregnancy testing is completely false; no such test exists."

Addressing complaints related to tribal residential schools, he said, "And yes, where the snakebite incident happened, or where complaints of inconveniences are coming from--for your information, those are the ashram schools of your own former MP Marotrao Kowase or your former Education Minister Prof. Vasant Purke and such figures. All Congress leaders. But don't worry, the students of Maharashtra, no matter which community they belong to, will be provided all facilities by the state's grand alliance government, which is capable and will take appropriate steps; the cleanup work is ongoing and will continue. Just extend your tourism trips a bit to Jharkhand, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Kerala as well."

Rahul Gandhi's Letter to Maharashtra CM

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi wrote a formal letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding immediate intervention to resolve the ongoing 10-day hunger strike by tribal students in Pune. Sharing his letter and the students' memorandum on X, Gandhi highlighted the harsh conditions and "humiliating rules" faced by tribal students living in state-run hostels.

In his letter, dated August 24, 2026, Rahul Gandhi detailed the grievances raised by female students during the recent 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Pune "Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis Ji, Numerous tribal students from Maharashtra have been on a hunger strike for more than 10 days to demand their rights. During the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Pune, female students shared that hostels enforce an unnecessary age limit of 30 years, humiliating rules, unsafe facilities, and inhuman provisions such as pregnancy checks for women", he posted on X.

Student Grievances and Demands

A newly introduced rule enforces a strict 30-year age limit, barring older Adivasi students from hostel accommodation while they complete higher studies or prepare for competitive examinations.

Returning female students are subjected to compulsory pregnancy tests and other medical examinations to prove their "fitness" after an extended absence. Gandhi condemned the provision as an "attack on their dignity and their humanity" that presumes female students guilty.

State hostels lack standard amenities, including proper food, sanitation, and medical emergency infrastructure. Students have reportedly suffered injuries and even fatalities due to hazards like snake bites on hostel premises.

They were demanding immediate withdrawal of Government Resolutions (GRS) issued on August 05, 2026, and August 14; revision of the November 11, 2011 GR to adjust hostel allowances and financial provisions in line with the current inflation index; complete removal of the age limit for admission to Government Tribal Hostels, or increasing the existing cap from 30 years to 36 years; and mandatory representation of student voices during policy formulation affecting Adivasi welfare.

Earlier, on August 18, Tribal students launched an indefinite hunger strike at the Tribal Hostel in the Manjari area of Pune, demanding action on various long-pending issues concerning tribal students. The agitation began on August 13 to draw the government's attention to the educational, social and other concerns of tribal students.

The protesters have demanded the immediate withdrawal of the government resolution issued on August 5, which they claim is unjust and adversely affects students residing in tribal hostels.

One of the major demands is that the families of the three girls who died of snakebites at a tribal residential school in Gadchiroli be provided compensation of Rs 1 crore each. The protesters have also demanded that criminal cases for culpable homicide be registered against the concerned administrative and political officials allegedly responsible for the incident.

The protesters had called for strict implementation of the PESA Act in recruitment advertisements and have demanded the immediate cancellation of both government resolutions concerning caste validity certificates based on blood relations and the Banjara Study Committee. (ANI)