DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan slammed CM Vijay for dropping the Parandur airport project. Elangovan accused Vijay of appeasing farmers he had "cheated" and said the move ignores Tamil Nadu's industrial and economic growth needs.

DMK slams CM Vijay, alleges he 'cheated' farmers

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Tuesday strongly criticised the TVK government and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay over dropping the proposed Greenfield International Airport at Parandur. The DMK leader accused Vijay of trying to appease farmers whom he "cheated". He emphasised the need for another airport amid industrial growth in the State.

Elangovan told ANI, "We need another airport, and that area is industrially growing. The problem is that he (CM Vijay) wants to appease the farmers. He has not waived the cooperative loan availed by the farmers. In all these areas, he had cheated the farmers. By withdrawing Parandur airport, he thinks that he is supporting a group of farmers who have a field in Parandur."

Political storm over airport cancellation

"He wants to appease them and say that he is a friend of farmers. He is cheating the farmers. That is the intention. He does not care for the welfare of Tamil Nadu, the growth of Tamil Nadu, the industrialisation of Tamil Nadu, or the economic development of Tamil Nadu," he added. A major political storm has erupted in Tamil Nadu following Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's announcement in the State Assembly under Rule 110 that his government is abandoning the proposed Greenfield International Airport at Parandur.

CM cites environmental, livelihood concerns

Citing severe environmental concerns, threat to agricultural lands, and loss of local livelihoods, Vijay stated that the project would be relocated to an alternative site where impact on farms and residential settlements would be minimal. Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, CM Vijay emphasised that while a second airport is essential to meet Chennai's long-term demands, industrial growth, and cargo requirements, it cannot come at the expense of local communities.

The Chief Minister said he had visited Eganapuram and other villages on January 20, 2025, and heard the concerns of people protesting against the proposed airport at Parandur and 12 surrounding villages. "I stand firmly with the people protesting against the airport to be established in Chennai's Parandur and 12 surrounding villages," Vijay said.

'Irreversible setback': Opposition condemns move

The decision drew sharp condemnation from the opposition DMK and BJP. DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin called it an "irreversible setback" to Tamil Nadu's growth. The Civil Aviation Ministry had granted in-principle approval in April 2025 for setting up an international Greenfield Airport at Parandur in Kancheepuram district. (ANI)