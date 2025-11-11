UP CM Yogi Adityanath launched the 'Ekta Yatra' in Barabanki on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary, announcing development projects worth Rs 1,734 crore. He called 2025 a year symbolising a 'new India,' citing several historic milestones.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched the 'Ekta Yatra' in Barabanki's Kursi Assembly constituency, marking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary and announcing development projects worth Rs 1,734 crore for the district.

'A Year Foretelling a New India'

Addressing a public gathering, Yogi Adityanath described the year as one symbolising "a new India," noting that several historic milestones converge in 2025. "This is not a mere coincidence; it is a year foretelling a new India," he said, highlighting the 150th anniversaries of both Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the national song Vande Mataram, alongside the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda.

He said that the celebrations honour the contributions of leaders who strengthened India's unity, equality, and national identity. "All citizens have the opportunity to participate in programs marking these milestones. Lord Birsa Munda gave our tribal community a new identity and sacrificed his life to awaken national consciousness," the Chief Minister added.

Ram Temple Consecration to Mark End of 500-Year Struggle

Referring to other key events this year, Yogi Adityanath pointed out that the nation also commemorates 75 years since Dr. B.R. Ambedkar handed over the final draft of the Constitution to the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. "In one year, many historic events have taken place from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj earlier this year to the upcoming momentous occasion in Ayodhya," he said.

The Chief Minister underscored that the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on November 25 will mark "the end of 500 years of struggle," adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will personally attend the ceremony. "On that day, the saffron flag will fly atop the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram," Yogi remarked.

Ekta Yatra and Development for Barabanki

Expressing pride in initiating the 'Ekta Yatra' from Kursi Assembly, the Chief Minister said it is a tribute to Sardar Patel's enduring legacy of unity and integrity. "On this special occasion, we also gift Rs 1,734 crore worth of development projects to the people of Barabanki," he announced, emphasising the government's commitment to inclusive growth and cultural resurgence.

Earlier in the day, he visited the Maa Pateshwari temple and offered prayers in Balrampur.