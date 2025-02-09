Yogi Govt’s three-day International Bird Festival to feature rare species and eco-tourism initiatives

This year's Mahakumbh will host an 'International Bird Festival' alongside the spiritual gathering, featuring 200 bird species, including endangered ones. With competitions, expert discussions, and cultural programs, the festival aims to promote bird conservation and awareness among devotees and tourists.

This year, Mahakumbh will not only symbolize spiritual faith but also mark a significant step toward nature and environmental conservation. A ‘Mahakumbh of 200 bird species’ is set to take place, featuring endangered species like the Indian Skimmer, Flamingo, and Siberian Crane. The Yogi government has planned a series of competitions, including best photo, slogan writing, and painting, offering prizes worth ₹21 lakh, ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹5 lakh.

Adding to the grandeur, Siberian birds from over 10 countries, including Siberia, Mongolia, and Afghanistan, have already arrived.

On the instructions of CM Yogi, a special eco-tourism plan has been crafted to enhance the experience for devotees.

With the aim of fostering awareness about bird conservation among devotees, the International Bird Festival will be held from February 16 to 18. The event will bring together renowned national and international conservationists, scientists, ornithologists, ecology and environment experts, bird lovers, as well as school and college students and teachers.

For more details, interested participants can connect via WhatsApp at 93 192 77 004, as informed by Alok Kumar Pandey, IT Head of the Forest Department, Prayagraj.

The festival will feature several engaging events:

•Technical Session and Panel Discussion – Experts will discuss birds and environmental conservation.

•Photography Competition – A chance to capture stunning images of birds.

•Painting Competition – A creative platform for children and artists.

•Slogan Writing Competition – Compilation of impactful awareness messages on conservation.

•Debate and Quiz Competitions – Opportunities for students to showcase their knowledge on bird conservation.

•Bird Walk and Nature Walk – A unique experience of observing birds up close with expert guidance.

•Exhibition and Cultural Programs – Street plays, painting exhibitions, and other cultural activities to raise awareness.

According to DFO Prayagraj, Arvind Kumar Yadav, the competitions will be a major attraction for both devotees and tourists visiting Mahakumbh. The International Bird Festival aims not only to provide entertainment but also to promote bird conservation and habitat protection.

On this occasion, experts will highlight the importance of environmental balance and biodiversity, while cultural programs will inspire people to actively participate in bird conservation efforts.

