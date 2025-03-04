Yogi Govt speeds up land allotment for UP Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Clusters

The UP government, via UPEIDA, is allotting industrial and logistics plots in Unnao, Hardoi, and Sambhal under the UPIMLC initiative. These plots offer top-tier infrastructure and connectivity, fostering a robust industrial ecosystem.

Taking a decisive step towards transforming Uttar Pradesh into an "Udyam Pradesh," the Yogi government has initiated preparations for setting up industrial units under the UP Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Clusters (UPIMLC).

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has begun the process of allotting logistics and industrial plots in Unnao, Hardoi, and Sambhal.

Entrepreneurs can now apply for plots exceeding 11.36 hectares in Unnao and 1.2 hectares each in Sambhal and Hardoi. These plots come with top-tier infrastructure, including excellent connectivity, 24-hour power supply, dedicated water facilities, drainage systems, and sewage treatment plants (STP), ensuring a robust industrial ecosystem.

Under the UPIMLC project, UPEIDA is developing industrial corridors along five expressways, facilitating the establishment of 29 self-reliant Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Clusters (IMLCs) at strategic locations.

These clusters are designed with advanced social infrastructure to ensure seamless road, rail, and air connectivity for freight movement while fostering a competitive environment for industries.

As part of this initiative, 33 IMLCs will be developed across 30 districts of Uttar Pradesh. In the current phase, applications have been invited for land allotment in Unnao, Sambhal, and Hardoi to accelerate the process. The allotment procedure for other clusters will commence soon.

The Unnao, Sambhal, and Hardoi clusters, identified for development, are strategically located near the Ganga Expressway, ensuring seamless connectivity. In Unnao, the IMLC will span 135.26 hectares, with a basic allotment rate of Rs 5,010 per square meter.

This node enjoys excellent connectivity with the Ganga Expressway, Lucknow-Kanpur Highway, Sonic Railway Station, Unnao Railway Station, and Lucknow International Airport.

In Sambhal, the basic allotment rate has been set at Rs 4,640 per square meter. This cluster will be well-connected to the Ganga Expressway via Gajraula Highway through Sambhal-Anupshahar Road and connecting roads, along with Hatim Sarai Railway Station.

For the Hardoi cluster, the basic allotment rate is Rs 3,105 per square meter. This node offers strong connectivity to the Ganga Expressway, Farrukhabad-Hardoi State Highway, Shahabad Railway Station, and Hardoi Railway Station.

Each of these clusters features well-planned road networks, 24-hour power supply, dedicated water infrastructure, drainage, and STP facilities. Entrepreneurs interested in acquiring plots in these industrial zones can apply through the Nivesh Mitra portal.

