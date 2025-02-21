Yogi Govt presents UP's biggest budget, announces major development plans

The Yogi government presented a historic budget of over Rs 8.08 lakh crore in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Thursday. This is the largest budget in the state's history. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna read out the budget proposals, outlining key allocations for various schemes and projects.

The budget includes several new announcements aimed at boosting education, technology, and infrastructure. Notably, meritorious students pursuing higher education will be provided scooters based on eligibility.

Additionally, ambitious projects such as an Artificial Intelligence City, Technology Research Translation Park, Science City, Shramik Adda (Labor Hub), and Digital Library have been proposed.

These initiatives are expected to accelerate the state's progress while directly benefiting its residents, marking a significant step towards development and modernization.

Highlights of budget 2025-26

● Establishment of Artificial Intelligence City and Technology Research Translation Park in Cyber ​​Security to develop Uttar Pradesh as a hub of Artificial Intelligence.

● Establishment of smart classes and fully digital library in government polytechnics.

● Establishment of Center of Excellence to promote Artificial Intelligence.

● Establishment and renovation of Science City, Science Parks and Planetariums in the state.

● Apart from Municipal Corporations, convergence of various schemes to develop 58 municipal bodies of the district headquarters of the state as ideal smart municipal bodies.

● A plan will be implemented to set up workers/labor hubs at district headquarters across the state. These hubs will provide essential facilities such as canteens, drinking water, bathing areas, and restrooms to support laborers and workers.

● New scheme to provide scooties to meritorious girls pursuing higher education based on eligibility.

● Establishment of Innovation Fund to connect youth with innovation in the state. Startup ecosystem will be developed in the state.

● An increase in the honorarium of PRD volunteers has been proposed, and arrangements are being made to provide approximately 20 lakh additional employment days for volunteers.

● To provide free, high-quality, and goal-oriented education to the children of construction workers, one Atal Residential School with a capacity of 360 students has been established in each division of the state. In the future, the capacity of these schools will be increased to 1,000 students per school.

● In the year 2025-2026, 1,500 new seats will be added for UG and PG courses in the state. A budget of approximately Rs 2,066 crore is provisioned.

● Autonomous State Medical Colleges will be established in Ballia and Balrampur.

● The state government has decided to construct four new expressways.

● Artificial Intelligence City will be developed in Lucknow.

● A Technology Translation Research Park will be set up for cybersecurity advancements.

● A provision of Rs 400 crore is proposed for Atal Bihari Vajpayee Powerloom Electricity Flat Rate Scheme.

● Under the Mukhyamantri Gramodyog Rozgar Yojana, bank loans will be provided to 800 beneficiaries in the year 2025-2026.

● Scheme for widening/strengthening/construction of roads for development of North South Corridor in the state.

● A new scheme has been launched under the Mukhyamantri Gram Yojana for constructing missing links and reconstructing rural roads.

● Establishment of Pump Storage Hydroelectric Project to promote non-conventional energy sources.

● The 500 MW solar power project in district Jalaun is proposed as a joint venture by Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited with Coal India Limited. The project cost is estimated to be Rs 2500 crore. A budget of Rs 150 crore is proposed for the project.

● NTPC Green Energy Limited and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited propose establishing a 200 MW solar power plant in Tehsil Garautha, district Jhansi, through a joint venture, with an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore. A budget of Rs 80 crore is proposed for the project.

● Under Solar Energy Policy-2022, 3000 Suryamitras will be provided training for skill development for employment generation and skill development.

● Provision of Rs. 50 crores for new scheme of urban services and infrastructure development.

● To reduce inter-regional disparities and backwardness of the districts in the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions, a budget of Rs 575 crore and Rs 425 crore, respectively, is proposed.

● Under the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA scheme, the target of creating 34 crore mandays for the financial year 2025-2026 is estimated, against which a budget of Rs 5372 crore is proposed.

● Construction of Utsav Bhawan for marriage processions and other social events in rural areas of each Vidhan Sabha of the state.

● Under the National Mission on Natural Farming Scheme, a program of natural farming will be conducted in all the districts of the state, for which a provision of Rs 124 crore is proposed.

● Provision of Rs 100 crore for establishment of Mahatma Buddha Agriculture and Technology University in Kushinagar district.

● Work will be done on the tagging scheme for identification of domesticated, protected and stray cattle.

● Provision of Rs 190 crore for construction of integrated aqua park market under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

● A new scheme is being introduced with a provision of Rs. 10 crore for the purpose of technology adoption, upgradation and cyber security to equip Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank and District Cooperative Banks with modern IT technology.

● Provision of Rs 300 crore proposed for developing all primary schools as smart schools from state funds under Samagra Shiksha Yojana.

●. Provision of Rs 25 crore for construction work of Uttar Pradesh Sainik School, Lucknow.

● Provision of Rs 13 crore for construction of Government Sanskrit Schools.

● Rs. 100 crores proposed for establishment of upgradation/centre of excellence equipped with new technology in government polytechnics.

● Provision of Rs 1 crore for the establishment of Center of Excellence for 'Artificial Intelligence' education in the state.

● Provision of Rs 50 crore for the establishment of science parks, science city and planetariums in the state.

● Provision of Rs 25 crore for the establishment of Science City in Agra and Rs 5 crore for the establishment of Science City and Planetarium in Varanasi.

● Provision of Rs 600 crore for the operation of Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan Yojana.

● Provision of Rs 400 crore for providing scooties to meritorious girl students going to college under Rani Laxmibai Scooty Yojana.

● Rs 50 crore proposed for the establishment of Maa Vindhyavasini State University in Vindhyachal Dham Mandal.

● Provision of Rs 100 crore for the establishment of upgradation/center of excellence equipped with new technology in government polytechnics.

● Rs 100 crore proposed for the establishment of Veda Science Center in Naimisharanya of Sitapur district.

● Provision of Rs 100 crore for the construction of way-side amenities for the convenience of tourists on the major state/national highways of the state.

● Target of planting 35 crore saplings proposed for tree plantation in monsoon season-2025.

● New scheme proposed for the establishment of Uttar Pradesh Forestry and Horticulture University in Gorakhpur district with a proposed budget of Rs 50 crore.

● New scheme for construction of Mukhyamantri Shramjeevi Mahila Hostels in Varanasi, Meerut, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Jhansi and Agra with a provision of Rs 170 crore.

● A provision of Rs 971 crore is proposed for payment of additional honorarium to Anganwadi workers and assistants.

● A budget of Rs. 150 crore has been proposed for the construction of new buildings for the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court.

● Provision of Rs 120 crore proposed for establishment of courts in various districts of the state.

● Construction of 08 divisional Lekhpal training schools/hostels proposed in the state.

● Provision of Rs 400 crore for construction of bus stations, depot workshops etc. of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation and works related to increase in bus fleet.

● Provision of Rs 100 crore for purchase of medium class electric buses and Rs 50 crore for establishment of charging stations proposed for Mukhyamantri Gram Jodo Yojana

