Yogi govt plans impenetrable security for Maha Kumbh with AI-Powered CCTV

The Yogi Government is working tirelessly to ensure the safety of the devotees and tourists at the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025, while also making it a grand and spiritually enriching experience. The government is not only directing the police to maintain constant vigilance across every corner of the event but is also leveraging technological advancements to further strengthen the security system.

Central to this effort are AI-powered CCTV cameras, which will play a crucial role in ensuring safety of the pilgrims and tourists. Over 2,750 CCTV cameras, including AI-based ones, will be installed citywide, all directly connected to a control room.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently conducted a review of the Mahakumbh preparations in Prayagraj.

Fair Officer Vijay Kiran Anand noted that the Chief Minister instructed officials to complete all work by December 15 and to reinforce the security arrangements, ensuring a seamless experience for devotees.

Consequently, development efforts have accelerated. Following CM Yogi's directions, installation is underway for 2,750 high-tech CCTV cameras aimed at creating an impenetrable security network throughout the city.

AI-equipped cameras will also be deployed at key locations and the fairgrounds for enhanced monitoring. So far, 1,000 cameras have already been installed at various sites, all connected directly to the control room for real-time monitoring of incoming and outgoing devotees.

Additionally, 80 VMD TV screens will be placed around the city to display important information.

With over 250 million devotees expected to attend the Maha Kumbh, robust security measures are being put in place. AI-powered real-time alert CCTVs equipped with crowd management capabilities will be installed throughout the fairgrounds, along routes leading to the event, and along major city roads.

A dedicated monitoring setup is being established in the control room for this purpose. Additionally, a 50-seat call center is being set up for the Maha Kumbh Mela Helpline 1920, staffed by police officers around the clock to provide continuous updates to officials.

The system will instantly notify relevant outposts and police stations of any suspicious activity, objects, or large gatherings, enabling swift crowd dispersal. Real-time alert CCTVs will play a vital role in preventing crowd congestion at specific locations.

Given the anticipated number of devotees, parking arrangements are a top priority, with facilities for over 500,000 vehicles being prepared. These areas will also feature strict security measures, utilizing an AI-based parking management system for improved oversight.

This system will track each vehicle's movements, including arrival time, duration of stay, departure time, and subsequent location, ensuring comprehensive monitoring.

