UP CM Yogi Adityanath to distribute land ownership documents to 331 Hindu families displaced from Bangladesh in Lakhimpur Kheri. The CM will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 213 development projects worth Rs 417 crore in the district.

Land Rights and Development for Displaced Families

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) double-engine government is dedicated to providing respect and basic facilities to the needy, announcing that hereditary and non-hereditary land ownership rights documents will be distributed to 331 Hindu families displaced from Bangladesh today.

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Taking it to X, CM Yogi noted that the foundation stone laying and inauguration of 213 projects will also take place today. "On the sacred land of Lakhimpur Kheri today, the dreams of rights, development, and one's permanent home will be realised together. Distribution of hereditary/non-hereditary land ownership rights documents to 331 Hindu families displaced from Bangladesh, and the foundation stone laying and inauguration of 213 projects, will be carried out," he wrote.

Notably, the Chief Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for these 213 development projects worth Rs 417 crore across Lakhimpur Kheri, Dhaurahra, and Mohammadi.

Further, the Chief Minister added that keys to the houses will also be allocated to the beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme (Rural). He noted that these initiatives reflect the commitment of the "double-engine government" to ensure proper facilities reach those at grassroot levels. "Additionally, keys to their homes will also be provided to beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme (Rural). All these initiatives symbolise the resolve of the double-engine government to deliver respect and facilities to the person in the last row," he added in the post.

As per the officials, these families, who had migrated after independence, had not received land ownership rights until now.

Empowering Tharu Tribe with Land Ownership

In a separate event at Chandan Chowki in Palia, the Chief Minister will distribute land ownership certificates to 4,556 families belonging to the Tharu tribe.

Additionally, he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 314 projects worth Rs 817 crore across Palia, Srinagar, Nighasan, and Gola.

The initiatives are aimed at boosting development and ensuring land rights for displaced and tribal communities in the region, according to the CMO. (ANI)