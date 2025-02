Yogi Government allocates Rs 400 crore to enhance tourism infrastructure in key religious cities

The UP government's 2025-26 budget emphasizes tourism and charitable initiatives, allocating significant funds for temple development and infrastructure. Uttar Pradesh saw over 65 crore tourists in 2024, and the budget aims to further boost religious tourism.

The Yogi government has presented a comprehensive Budget for the financial year 2025-26, emphasizing the development of tourism and charitable initiatives across Uttar Pradesh. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, while presenting the budget in the assembly, highlighted the state’s remarkable achievements in tourism and outlined future plans to strengthen infrastructure and religious tourism.

Between January and December 2024, Uttar Pradesh witnessed an unprecedented rise in tourist footfall, with more than 65 crore visitors, including 14 lakh foreign tourists, reaffirming its position as one of India's most visited states.

The Finance Minister further told the house that Rs 400 crore has been allocated for the Chief Minister’s Tourist Places Development Scheme. A major portion of this budget is dedicated to Ayodhya, with Rs 150 crore set aside for developing tourism infrastructure in the temple town.

Similarly, Rs 125 crore has been allocated for Mathura, Rs 100 crore for Naimisharanya, and Rs 50 crore for Chitrakoot. Additionally, Rs 100 crores have been earmarked for constructing way-side amenities along major state and national highways to improve convenience for travellers.

Alongside tourism, the Yogi government is making significant efforts toward charitable projects, with a major focus on temple development and public facilities. A budget provision of Rs 100 crore has been made for land acquisition, along with Rs 50 crore for construction as part of the Shri Banke Bihari Ji Maharaj Temple Mathura-Vrindavan Corridor.

Similarly, Rs 100 crore has been allocated for purchasing land, and another Rs 100 crore for large-scale construction at the Maa Vindhyavasini Temple, Maa Ashtabhuja Temple, and Maa Kali Khoh Temple in Mirzapur district to develop the Parikrama Path and enhance public facilities.

To further preserve and promote religious heritage, Rs 30 crore has been allocated for the renovation and reconstruction of protected temples. In comparison, Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned for establishing the Ved Vigyan Kendra in Naimisharanya, Sitapur district, to support Vedic studies and research.

