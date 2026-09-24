Following recent harassment incidents in Jamui and Samastipur, the Opposition has slammed the Bihar government, with Congress leader Pramod Tiwari alleging the return of 'Jangal Raj' and questioning CM Samrat Choudhary's capabilities.

Opposition Slams Bihar Govt, Alleges 'Jangal Raj'

Following the alleged assault of a woman in Samastipur just days after the Jamui incident, the Opposition has mounted a scathing attack on the Bihar government following a string of daylight harassment incidents across the state, accusing the administration of completely failing to maintain law and order.

Congress Leader Questions CM's Record

Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari linked the current situation to the return of 'Jangal Raj' (jungle rule). Speaking to ANI, Tiwari slammed Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, alleging that several criminal cases are registered against him. He further raised questions about former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's flagship pledge of 'Suhasan', declaring that the rule of law has entirely collapsed in Bihar. "There is no rule of law in Bihar; it is 'Jungle Raj' (jungle raj). Who is the Chief Minister? Please check how many criminal cases are registered against them, what their educational background is, and what their administrative capacity is. I want to ask Nitish Babu directly: you gave the slogan of 'Sushasan' (good governance). What is happening right in front of you? All I can say is that there is no rule of law in Bihar; it is purely 'Jangal Raj', 'Jangal Raj', 'Jangal Raj'," he said.

RJD MP Points to Systemic Pattern

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha echoed similar sentiments, pointing at a systemic pattern of incidents occurring across multiple districts within a matter of days. "Around three days ago, around September 19, presumably it was Jamui. Then an attempt was made in Darbhanga. Then Samastipur, and last night in Patna," he said. Directly targeting the Prime Minister, Jha accused him of turning his back after securing victory in the Assembly elections in Bihar. "After all this, I have no comment left to make. I am looking for our Prime Minister. Where have you disappeared? What have you done to Bihar? Your people talk about Harappa, Mohenjo-daro, 25 years ago, or 30 years ago. Go and say that to these families. Prime Minister, having one voice during elections and then turning your back on Bihar afterwards, this stings the average Bihari," he said.

Government Defends Law and Order Measures

The remarks came after a fresh video showcased the miscreants physically harassing and verbally abusing a young woman in broad daylight in Samastipur district. Meanwhile, Bihar Minister Kumar Shailendra emphasised that the Bihar Chief Minister is very serious about law and order, citing the recent encounter of the Jamui accused. "CM Samrat Choudhary is very serious about law and order in the state. You have seen how an encounter was done in the Jamui case. There could be some reason behind such developments happening. The Samrat Choudhary govt will not compromise in dealing with criminals," he said. "Women are carrying on with their lives, and there is no atmosphere of fear," he added.

Details of Recent Incidents and Police Action

While the authenticity of the viral video from Samastipur has not been independently verified, the law enforcement authorities took swift action and arrested the four suspects following the widespread circulation of the footage.

Earlier, a purported video from Jamui showcased the alleged harassment and assault of the two minors. After surfacing on social media, it led to public outrage and political reactions. In the Jamui case, the police have also taken action against social media accounts circulating the video, with an FIR reportedly registered against around 120 profiles for sharing footage that could reveal the identity of the minor. The officials have arrested Kundan Kumar, Faiyaz and Ramashish Kumar. Jamui Police has appealed to people not to share any offensive or revealing videos/posts of minor victims on social media. (ANI)