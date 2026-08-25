Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said his government will distribute appointment letters to one lakh youth in the next six months. He attacked the pre-2017 recruitment system as corrupt and said his govt has provided over 9.30 lakh jobs.

CM Yogi promises 1 lakh jobs, slams previous govts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said his government will distribute "appointment letters to one lakh youth in the next six months", while attacking the pre-2017 recruitment system. Speaking at an Appointment Letter Distribution Event, the Chief Minister said his government has provided over 9.30 lakh government jobs in the last nine-and-a-half years without a single appointment being questioned.

"From day one, we resolved to break the pre-2017 pattern where recruitment advertisements were issued, only for the 'uncle-nephew duo' and the entire 'Mahabharata-style clan' to fan out across the state for extortion. Young people were left wandering aimlessly; results were never declared, and ultimately, the courts had to intervene and issue stay orders," he said.

100,000 appointment letters in six months

CM Yogi added, "I want to assure the youth across the state that within the next six months--please note, within the next six months we are going to issue government appointment letters to 100,000 young people, distributed in batches every week."

He said youth were left in limbo and dismissed as unemployable, while the fault lay with corrupt individuals in recruitment commissions and politicians in the government machinery. "We must bear in mind that when we select the most deserving candidates without discrimination, the entire state reaps the benefits. The state harnesses their talent and energy--a key achievement of the 'double-engine' Bharatiya Janata Party government over the past nine to nine-and-a-half years," CM Yogi said.

He added, "Our government has successfully provided government jobs to over 9.30 lakh youths of Uttar Pradesh, and not a single appointment has been called into question. The fault did not lie with the youth; the blame lay with the corrupt politicians and individuals dishonest and unscrupulous who had been installed within the commissions, boards, and the government machinery of that era."

Zero tolerance against 'cheating mafia'

The CM said the government is working under a policy of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals and will break the back of the 'cheating mafia' and mafias entrenched in various institutions. "We will ensure their kingpins face severe consequences," he said.

No sugar crisis in UP

Reacting to talk of a sugar crisis, CM Yogi said there is no shortage in Uttar Pradesh. "UP's total monthly sugar consumption is 4 lakh tonnes; we currently hold a stock of 28 lakh tonnes. Just imagine--we have a seven-month supply on hand, and since we will restart sugar mills on October 15, we will produce another 90 lakh tonnes of sugar. UP has the capacity to feed not only its own 25 crore people but the entire 140 crore population of India," he said.

International job opportunities for UP youth

The Chief Minister said foreign countries are now seeking youth from UP for jobs. "For the first time, such a large delegation from Japan visited India; out of all the states, they chose UP and expressed their desire to provide jobs in Japan to the youth of UP. Today, the world is coming; Germany and Israel are coming, asking us to send UP's youth to them so they can offer employment," he said.

He said 5,000 youth have been sent to Israel and are earning Rs 1.5 lakh per month with free food and lodging.

From 'Bimaru' state to a land of opportunity

"Recall that before 2017, this very Uttar Pradesh was labelled a 'Bimaru' state; it truly was one. The youth were migrating, farmers were committing suicide, daughters faced a crisis of safety, and traders were being ruined by the mafia... Farmers were afraid to visit their fields; if a motor pump was installed, they wouldn't even realise when it had been stolen this used to happen in UP," he said. (ANI)