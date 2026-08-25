Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Maria Wilson alleged in the Assembly that the previous DMK regime took bribes for school approvals. He claimed to be a witness, stating money was taken for his own school, and said he is ready to face any inquiry.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Maria Wilson alleged in the Assembly that bribes were taken for granting school approvals during the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime, claiming that money was also taken for his own educational institution in T Nagar and asserting that he was "ready to face any defamation case or inquiry".

'I myself am a witness'

Speaking in the Assembly on Monday, Wilson said he was himself a witness to the alleged incident and claimed that he could provide details about the same. "I want to record one thing. The main reason for that is, they're asking here for witnesses and evidence. Let documentary evidence come, but I myself am evidence here. I myself am a witness! The former Education Minister is not in the House; it would have been better if he were here. But there's no other way. I thought I shouldn't disclose this, but I have no choice. For the past three days, this subject has been revolving like this. A full stop must be put to this. Let them file a case tomorrow -- be it a defamation case or an inquiry -- I will come personally. I can face him directly. In which place in T. Nagar, at which location, at a place called 'Global', how much money did we give? I can tell everything. Everyone can tell. I can clearly state the amount. I am the witness. I thought I shouldn't say it, sir. I really thought I shouldn't say it. But there's no other way. Beyond a point, how much money did you take for minority institutions? I can tell all of that too," he added.

Wilson further alleged that money was collected for granting permission to schools during the previous regime and claimed that the alleged practice also affected his own educational institution. "Even for my own school, a bribe was taken. I am a witness to it myself. I can tell who collected the money in T Nagar, Chennai and through whom it was collected. Whatever case is filed against me for this, I am ready to face it," he said.

Focus on quality of education

The Minister said that the focus should not merely be on the number of schools and colleges established, but on the quality of education and institutions. He said that several former ministers run educational institutions and are therefore aware of the importance of maintaining quality in the education sector. (ANI)