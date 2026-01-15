UP CM Yogi Adityanath offered the sacred Khichdi at the Gorakhnath Temple on Makar Sankranti. He greeted citizens and noted the massive gatherings of devotees in Gorakhpur and Prayagraj, highlighting the festival's spiritual significance.

CM Extends Greetings on Makar Sankranti Accoridng to a press release, after the ritual offering, Chief Minister Adityanath extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all citizens, saints, and devotees on Makar Sankranti. Speaking to the media, he said that lakhs of devotees across the state have been visiting major pilgrimage sites since Wednesday to express their faith. In Gorakhpur, a massive gathering of devotees offered Khichdi to Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath, while in Prayagraj, lakhs of devotees took the holy dip at the Sangam. He noted that the tradition continues with equal devotion.The Chief Minister said, "On Thursday, too, lakhs of devotees stood in long queues at the Gorakhnath Temple to respectfully offer Khichdi to Baba Gorakhnath." Calling it his good fortune, he said, "I was blessed with the opportunity to offer the sacred Khichdi after the special early-morning puja." He added that the Gorakhnath Temple witnessed an overwhelming presence of devotees. Spiritual and Astronomical Significance Highlighting the spiritual and cultural significance of Makar Sankranti, CM Yogi said, "The festival holds a special place in India's age-old traditions." He described the Sun God as the soul of the universe and said that the festival dedicated to the worship of Surya marks an auspicious beginning for all sacred and propitious activities. With Makar Sankranti, he said, the period of auspicious ceremonies resumes in the Sanatan Dharma tradition. Astronomical Importance of the Festival Explaining its astronomical importance, the Chief Minister said, "Sankranti marks the transition of the Sun from one zodiac sign to another. When the Sun moves from Sagittarius to Capricorn, it is known as Makar Sankranti. This transition also marks the beginning of Uttarayan, the Sun's northward journey, during which days grow longer and nights shorter." The festival, he said, reflects a deep understanding of nature and the importance of sunlight to life as envisioned by India's sage traditions. A Nationwide Celebration CM Yogi further noted, "Makar Sankranti is celebrated across the country under different names and forms. In eastern India, it is observed as Bihu or Tilwa Sankranti; in the west as Lohri; in southern India as Pongal; and in northern India as Khichdi Sankranti, all with equal devotion and enthusiasm."He said, "While lakhs of devotees in Gorakhpur were offering Khichdi to Baba Gorakhnath with deep devotion, lakhs of pilgrims, Kalpavasis, and saints in Prayagraj were engaged in spiritual practices and taking the holy dip of faith at the Sangam, in the divine presence of Lord Venimadhav and the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati."On this sacred occasion, the Chief Minister extended his greetings to devotees from across the country and the world visiting religious sites in Uttar Pradesh. In eastern India, it is observed as Bihu or Tilwa Sankranti; in the west as Lohri; in southern India as Pongal; and in northern India as Khichdi Sankranti, all with equal devotion and enthusiasm."He said, "While lakhs of devotees in Gorakhpur were offering Khichdi to Baba Gorakhnath with deep devotion, lakhs of pilgrims, Kalpavasis, and saints in Prayagraj were engaged in spiritual practices and taking the holy dip of faith at the Sangam, in the divine presence of Lord Venimadhav and the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati."On this sacred occasion, the Chief Minister extended his greetings to devotees from across the country and the world visiting religious sites in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)