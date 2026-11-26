A fire caused by accumulated garbage and scrap material beneath a flyover in New Delhi's Geeta Colony area was successfully brought under control by firefighters. Authorities noted this is the second fire at this location in two days.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): A fire broke out in a rubbish pile accumulated under a flyover in the Geeta Colony area, in Shahdara district, on Thursday. The fire was doused with the deployment of a fire engine. Leading Fireman Ravindra Kumar said that two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire had mostly been brought under control. He said the fire had spread to the forest area beneath the flyover, where scrap material had also been dumped. He said, “Two fire tenders are at the spot, and the fire has largely been brought under control. There is a forest area beneath the flyover, along with scrap material dumped there. People continue to dump garbage in the area, and a similar fire broke out here two days ago as well.” Further details are awaited. (ANI)