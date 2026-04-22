UP CM Yogi Adityanath campaigned in Kolkata for the 2026 WB polls, praising Bengal's heritage. He attacked the ruling TMC, alleging they insulted cultural icons like Rabindranath Tagore by replacing their images with Mamata Banerjee's.

As part of the BJP's campaign for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday addressed a public gathering in the Jorasanko Assembly area of Kolkata, campaigning for the party's candidate and drawing a large gathering of supporters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the gathering, Yogi Adityanath highlighted Bengal's historical and cultural significance, saying, "It is this very soil that bestowed upon the nation both its National Anthem and its National Song, and today, I am filled with a profound sense of joy."

Referring to the heritage of the region, he added, "This region also happens to be the locale of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's 'Thakur Bari' (ancestral home)... the very complex associated with Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore is a site of immense heritage value."

Yogi Adityanath Attacks TMC Over 'Insult to Bengal'

Launching a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), he alleged, "How truly tragic it is that, in a place where a statue or photograph of Rabindranath Tagore ought to have been displayed, where an image of 'Bharat Mata' should have rightfully stood, goons belonging to the TMC forcibly seized control of the space and installed a photograph of 'Mamata Didi' instead."

Calling it an affront to cultural identity, he said, "This constitutes an insult to the very spirit of Indianness, an affront to the dignity and identity of Bengal."

High-Voltage Contest Ahead

The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will be held in two phases. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats.

The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, the Congress could not manage to open its account in the seat tally.

After a horrendous performance in the last elections, Congress is aiming to turn the contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) into a triangular fight.

(ANI)