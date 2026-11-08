Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha advocates for unity over casteism, while CM Samrat Choudhary announces a voluntary campaign for electricity subsidies, aiming to foster state prosperity through public participation and government schemes.

Vijay Kumar Sinha Advocates for Unity Against Casteism

Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Sunday called for unity beyond caste divisions, saying followers of the Sanatan tradition would not allow casteism to divide society. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", Sinha alleged that some people posing as intellectuals were attempting to mislead the youth and create chaos in the country.

"The Prime Minister of our country envisions a path of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. However, there are those—enemies of the nation—who seek to sow chaos. Posing as intellectuals, they attempt to mislead the youth and deceive the people of this country. It is time for the children of India to not only become aware of such mindsets but also to cultivate a spirit that places the nation above all else. We, the followers of the Sanatan tradition, shall not be divided along the lines of caste; we will not allow the poison of casteism to prevail," he said.

Bihar to Launch Voluntary Electricity Subsidy Campaign

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday announced that the state government will launch a campaign starting December 1 to encourage those who wish to willingly contribute toward the electricity subsidy. Speaking to the reporters, Choudhary extended his heartfelt Diwali greetings and best wishes to the people of the state, expressing hope that Bihar will march forward on the path of prosperity with greater strength.

He emphasised the impact of the free electricity scheme, noting that it is illuminating homes across the state. Under this program, 1.92 crore families, spanning diverse economic backgrounds, are receiving 125 units of free electricity, with the government providing approximately Rs 10,000 annually in electricity subsidies per family.

"I extend my heartfelt Diwali greetings and best wishes to the people of Bihar. I hope Bihar moves forward on the path of prosperity with greater strength. Under the NDA government's free electricity scheme, lamps are being lit in the homes of poor families. In fact, 1.92 crore families, whether rich or poor, are receiving 125 units of free electricity. We have also made an appeal regarding voluntary contributions. From December 1, we will launch a campaign encouraging those who wish to voluntarily contribute towards the electricity subsidy. Just as the Prime Minister appealed to people to voluntarily give up their LPG subsidies, we are making a similar appeal. The government provides electricity subsidies worth approximately Rs 10,000 annually to each family," he said.

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