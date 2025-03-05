Akhilesh Yadav backs Abu Azmi after Aurangzeb row, Yogi Adityanath questions SP's stand

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the suspension of MLA Abu Azmi over remarks on Aurangzeb, calling it an attack on free speech. Maharashtra Speaker suspended Azmi for the session, while UP CM Yogi Adityanath criticized SP for not controlling its leaders' statements.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday criticized the suspension of party leader Abu Azmi, alleging that ideological influence on such actions undermines democratic values.



In a post on X, Yadav questioned the basis of the suspension and asserted that free thought cannot be curtailed by punitive measures, "If the basis of suspension starts getting influenced by ideology, then what difference will remain between freedom of expression and slavery? Whether it is our MLAs or MPs, their fearless wisdom is unmatched. If some people think that by 'suspension' one can put a rein on the tongue of truth, then this is the childishness of their negative thinking. Today's free thinking says, We don't want BJP,"

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi suspended from Maharashtra Assembly over remarks on Aurangzeb

Earlier today, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar suspended Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi for the entire duration of the ongoing budget session on Wednesday over his remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. A proposal was brought in the Maharashtra Assembly today against Azmi's remarks.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil said in the House that Azmi's objectionable statement had hurt the dignity of the House, leading to the proposal to suspend his membership for this session, which the Speaker passed.

Azmi had reportedly said that Aurangzeb was not a "cruel administrator" and "built many temples". He added that the battle between the Mughal emperor and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was for state administration and not about Hindu and Muslim.

Meanwhile, on the Samajwadi party MLA statement on Aurangzeb, which he later withdrew, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, " Remove that person from (Samajwadi) party and send him to UP, we will do his treatment. Does the person who feels ashamed about the heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, instead of taking pride and considering Aurangzeb as his idol, have the right to stay in our country?

Yogi further criticized the Samajwadi Party, questioning its stance on historical figures saying, "The Samajwadi Party should answer this. On the one hand, you keep blaming Maha Kumbh...on the other hand, you praise a person like Aurangzeb, who destroyed the temples of the country...why can't you control that MLA of yours? Why didn't you condemn his statement?"



Earlier on Tuesday, Abu Azmi said that his words had been twisted and that he was ready to take back his statement and apologise if sentiments were hurt.

"My words have been twisted. I have said what historians and writers have claimed about Aurangzeb Rahmatullah Ali," Azmi said.

"I have not made any derogatory comment about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj, or any other great me, but still if anyone has been hurt by my statement, then I take back my words, my statement," Azmi said in a video on his X. (ANI)

