Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi suspended from Maharashtra Assembly over remarks on Aurangzeb

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi has been suspended from the Maharashtra Assembly until the Budget Session over his controversial remarks praising Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Azmi has been suspended from the Maharashtra Assembly until the Budget Session for his controversial remarks in praise of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. As soon as the assembly proceedings commenced on Wednesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil introduced the proposal to suspend the four-time MLA.

Abu Azmi, the MLA from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, sparked a political controversy after criticizing the depiction of historical events in the movie Chhava, which revolves around Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Maratha warrior Shivaji. Azmi argued that Aurangzeb was a capable ruler, stating that India's borders extended from Afghanistan to Burma during his reign.

Abu Azmi Clarifies 'Aurangzeb' Remark and Apologized Amid Controversy

He accused the film of misrepresenting history, asserting that Aurangzeb had also constructed several temples and was not a tyrannical leader. Additionally, he claimed that India was referred to as the "golden bird" during Aurangzeb’s rule, with the nation's economy contributing 24% of the global GDP.

Shiv Sena earlier demanded a sedition case against Abu Azmi and called for his suspension from the Maharashtra Assembly, accusing him of glorifying Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. The party claimed that his remarks disrespected Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s legacy and deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Maharashtra.

Party leaders have warned of intensified protests if swift action is not taken. They have also urged the government to take a strong stance against any attempts to misrepresent history or undermine Maharashtra’s revered historical figures.

The controversy erupted after Azmi’s alleged statements came to light, sparking outrage among Shiv Sena leaders and supporters. The party has vowed to continue statewide protests until their demands are addressed.

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi issued an apology on Tuesday for his recent remarks praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. However, he defended his statement, arguing that he had only reiterated what historians and writers have documented about the ruler. Azmi clarified that his comments were not meant to be against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or Sambhaji Maharaj, insisting that his "words were misinterpreted."

"My words have been twisted. I have said what historians and writers have said about Aurangzeb Rahmatullah Alaih. I have not made any derogatory comment about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj or any other great men - but still if anyone has been hurt by my statement, then I take back my words, my statement," he said in a video posted on X.

