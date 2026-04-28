UP CM Yogi Adityanath distributed 936 appointment letters to the Police Telecommunication Dept, emphasising transparency. He announced that the state plans nearly 1 lakh new police recruitments this year for various posts.

CM Yogi Distributes Appointment Letters, Vows Transparency

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday distributed appointment letters to 936 selected Head Operators/Head Operators (Mechanical) for the Uttar Pradesh Police Telecommunication Department at an event in Lucknow.

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Addressing the event, CM Yogi emphasised transparency in recruitment and said, "No recommendation, no money... The entire recruitment process was completed in a fair and transparent manner, adhering to your merit, capability, and the rules of reservation." He further stated that large-scale recruitments are planned, saying, "The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is set to conduct nearly 1 lakh new recruitments this year, recruitments for Home Guard, Civil Police, and SI will take place..."

Highlighting law and order and development, he said, "The rule of law is the first guarantee of development... Every major investor from the country and the world is coming to UP... Every Indian citizen, when they honestly fulfil their duties in their respective fields, that vision of a 'Vikisit Bharat' will be realised...''

Strengthening Security Infrastructure

Yogi Adityanath also shared the development on the social media platform X, highlighting efforts to strengthen Uttar Pradesh's security infrastructure through enhanced technical capability and faster communication systems.

In a post on X, CM Yogi wrote, "Today marks a significant opportunity in the direction of empowering the security system of Uttar Pradesh with new strength in technical proficiency and swift communication." He added, "The Uttar Pradesh Police will have the honour of providing appointment letters today to 936 selected Chief Operators/Chief Operators (Mechanical) for the Telecommunications Department."

Boost to Pharma and Medical Device Sector

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the Letter of Comfort Distribution Programme for pharma investors organised by the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department in Lucknow.

Addressing the investors, the Chief Minister said the fresh investment in the pharma and medical devices sector reflects growing confidence in Uttar Pradesh. "This investment of yours is not just an investment in the field of pharma and medical devices, but you are all joining the trust of the 25 crore people of the state," he said. He further stated that the investment of approximately Rs 2,000 crore will give a major boost to medicine manufacturing and medical device production in the state.

(ANI)