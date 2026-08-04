UP CM Yogi Adityanath's government is set to present a supplementary budget during the monsoon assembly session. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna stated the budget aims to complete ongoing schemes and accelerate development in the public interest.

Amidst the ongoing Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday chaired a cabinet meeting as the State government gears up to present the supplementary budget later in the day.

Speaking on the issue, State's Finance Minister Suresh Khanna emphasised that the supplementary budget is dedicated to completing ongoing government schemes and carrying out necessary work in the public interest. "The provisions in the supplementary budget are specifically to complete the ongoing schemes and to carry out the necessary work in the public interest. I believe this budget will accelerate the pace of our development," he said.

Meanwhile, following the cabinet meeting, State Minister OP Rajbhar said that the issues which rose in the meeting will be discussed, adding that a condolence meeting will also take place dedicated to an opposition MLA who lost his life. "Discussion will be held on the issues that arise in the cabinet. An MLA in the opposition lost his life recently. It was decided that a condolence meeting would be held. They are not sensitive towards their own MLAs... These people were still protesting, dancing, and playing music," he said.

Supplementary Budget a 'Routine Procedure'

Yesterday, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said that various government schemes proposed after the budget and other expenditures that require extra funds "come under the supplementary budget." "The session is beginning, and a supplementary budget will be presented. There are many government schemes that have been proposed after the budget, and there are many such heads of expenditure that require a significant number of extra funds, which is why they come under the supplementary budget," Mahana said.

Calling it a routine constitutional exercise, the Assembly Speaker said governments have traditionally brought supplementary budgets whenever there is a need for additional expenditure. "This is a normal procedure. Ever since a democratic system has been in place, the introduction of a supplementary budget has always been a routine matter. A budget is presented, and what budget the government brings is within the government's jurisdiction," Mahana said.

CM Calls for Discussion on Key Issues

The four-day Uttar Pradesh Monsoon session began on August 3 and will end on August 6. Yesterday, CM Adityanath called for discussions on issues concerning the poor, youth, farmers, and women during the Monsoon Session of the Legislative Assembly.

Addressing reporters on the first day of the Assembly session, the chief minister hit back at the Samajwadi Party for raising the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement issue, stating that they had obstructed the construction of the temple.

Adityanath noted the legislature as a crucial platform for discussing and resolving the issues faced by the people of the state. He noted that the month of Shravan was significant for farmers, for students with reference to admissions, and for the Kanwar Yatra. (ANI)