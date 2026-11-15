UP CM Yogi Adityanath distributed 50,000 tablets under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana, partnering with Infosys to provide 18,000+ courses, access to government schemes, and enhanced digital skill development for students.

Yogi Adityanath Distributes 50,000 Tablets to Empower UP Students

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday distributed 50,000 tablets to students under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana, aimed at digitally empowering young people and providing them access to educational resources and skill development opportunities.

Addressing a gathering of students in Lucknow, the Chief Minister expressed happiness over launching the second phase of the programme in the state capital and highlighted the role of technology in empowering the youth. "Today, we have gathered here as part of the 'Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana', an initiative aimed at digitally empowering our youth. Swami Vivekananda is a name that serves as a spiritual icon for every young person in India; he elevated India’s ancient, eternal traditions to new heights on the global stage... I am delighted to have the opportunity to launch the second phase of this program here in Lucknow, in the midst of all the youth... We will explain the features of the tablets being distributed today, and we will also inform you about various central and state government schemes designed specifically for the youth," said CM Yogi.

Describing the tablets as an important resource for students, Adityanath said the devices would support their academic learning, skill development and access to employment-related opportunities. During the programme, he announced a partnership with Infosys to provide students with free learning content comprising more than 18,000 courses through the tablets. He said the learning platform covers a wide range of subjects, from Yoga to emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Deep Tech. Students can also use the digital resources to seek academic assistance in subjects such as mathematics, including calculus and integration.

"This tablet is a tool for skill development and empowerment... It is a significant asset for you. We have partnered with Infosys to provide free learning content, featuring over 18,000 courses, directly on your tablets. It is now available for you. It contains a wealth of material covering everything from Yoga to modern subjects like Artificial Intelligence and Deep Tech. If you ever struggle with topics like calculus or integration in mathematics, you can simply refer to your tablet for help," he said.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the Yuva Sathi application, which will provide students access to various youth-centric schemes launched by the Central and state governments. He said the application would make several welfare and employment initiatives accessible through a single digital platform, including the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, PM Internship Scheme, CM Internship Scheme, CM Yuva initiative and PM Mudra Scheme.

"Through the 'Yuva Sathi' app on these tablets, you can access all the schemes launched by the central and state governments specifically for the youth. From scholarships and the 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana' to the PM Internship Scheme, the CM Internship Scheme, the 'CM Yuva' initiative, and the PM Mudra Scheme, a wide range of such programs are available for you on this tablet. Through this device, you can access everything..." said CM Yogi.

During his address, Adityanath also spoke about India's defence capabilities, praising the BrahMos missile and highlighting the country's technological achievements and security preparedness. "The BrahMos is currently the best missile in the world. No radar can detect or track it; it remains beyond the reach of radar systems. This is the strength of India’s scientists. And brothers and sisters, this has been made possible because of a robust security environment, which is attracting investment," he added.

Linking the state's improved security environment with its growing investment potential, the Chief Minister said Uttar Pradesh had witnessed a significant change in its ability to attract investors. He claimed that while previous governments struggled to attract entrepreneurs to the state, the present government was receiving investment proposals worth Rs 50 lakh crore through investor summits organised in Uttar Pradesh. ''Previous governments attempted to hold investor summits, but no entrepreneurs came to UP; they simply refused. Back then, the UP investor summit had to be held in Delhi. Today, when we host an investor summit in UP, we receive investment proposals worth 50 lakh crore rupees. Through these initiatives, we are providing jobs to 65 lakh young people in these industrial units. Furthermore, 96 lakh MSME units, including traditional enterprises, are now operational again, creating employment opportunities for over 3 crore people,'' added CM Yogi.

Adityanath said the state's industrial development and revival of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) had created employment opportunities for a large number of people. He cited the availability of jobs for 65 lakh young people in industrial units and said 96 lakh MSME units, including traditional enterprises, were operational, providing employment to more than three crore people.

The Chief Minister also recalled the launch of the youth empowerment initiative, saying it was named after Swami Vivekananda, whom he described as an important spiritual inspiration for young people across the country. "This youth empowerment initiative is named after Swami Vivekananda, India’s greatest spiritual icon for the youth... We launched this initiative on 25 December 2021, the birth anniversary of the revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee," said CM Yogi. The Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana was launched on December 25, 2021, to promote digital access among students and equip them with resources to support their education, skill development and future employment prospects. (ANI)