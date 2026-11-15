The BJP is convening top national and state leaders in Mathura for a two-day strategy session to prepare for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, focusing on organizational planning and securing a victory in the upcoming contest.

BJP Leaders to Hold High Level Strategy Meet in Mathura for 2027 Polls

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for a high-level, two-day strategy session in Mathura ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, convening top state and national leaders to fine-tune organisational preparations. The programme is scheduled to take place at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Gau Vigyan Anusandhan Kendra located within the local constituency.

Highlighting the scale of the gathering, which is set to see the convergence of the party's topmost hierarchy, BJP MLA Baldev Pooran Prakash stated that the meeting will focus on discussions, planning and organisational preparations. "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Gau Vigyan Anusandhan Kendra in my constituency will host a two-day programme, attended by the BJP’s national and state presidents, the Chief Minister, both Deputy Chief Ministers and senior organisational leaders. The meeting will focus on discussions, planning and organisational preparations," Pooran Prakash told ANI.

Meanwhile, Mathura District Magistrate C P Singh stated that authorities are stepping up measures despite awaiting formal procedural communication, adding that security arrangements have been put in place at Gau Gram Parkham. Commenting on administrative readiness for the political event at Gau Gram Parkham, Mathura District Magistrate CP Singh noted security arrangements have been put in place, describing the meeting as their own event. "We have not yet received any official information. However, as a precaution, security arrangements have been put in place at Gau Gram Parkham, as this is their own event. We will share further details as soon as official information becomes available," Singh told ANI.

Earlier this week, in a major development ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Arvind Chaudhary and former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anil Yadav joined the BJP on Wednesday. The joining ceremony took place in the presence of UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary, who formally inducted the two leaders into the fold. Extending a warm welcome to the new inductees, Pankaj Chaudhary reiterated the party's commitment to supporting its cadre. "I warmly welcome Anil ji and Arvind ji into the BJP family. They have accepted this platform as BJP workers, and I assure them that we will always stand behind them and fight for their dignity and respect," Chaudhary said during the event. The inclusion of a prominent former parliamentarian along with a high-ranking former law enforcement officer is expected to strengthen the BJP as political parties gear up for the upcoming state assembly elections in 2027. Before joining the BJP, Arvind Chaudhary left the BSP and joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) in 2020.

This comes amid growing political activity in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) preparing for a crucial electoral contest. Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 Assembly seats, is expected to witness a major contest between the BJP and the SP in 2027, with the Congress also looking to expand its political footprint in the state. CM Yogi has expressed confidence ahead of the electoral battle, reiterating the "80-20" prediction during an event in October after the Rajya Sabha elections, where the Chief Minister said the Rajya Sabha elections in the state had set the tone for the 2027 Assembly polls. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has shifted his focus to Ayodhya as he promised to transform the city into a "global capital for Sanatan pilgrimage" if his party returns to power, pledging transparent management of the Ram Mandir, world-class infrastructure, revival of the local economy and a thorough investigation into alleged irregularities in land dealings in the temple town. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati has also stepped up the preparation for the polls, as she earlier chaired a meeting of party office-bearers and district presidents in Lucknow to review organisational preparations and discuss strategies for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. (ANI)